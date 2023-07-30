In his book, “The Democratization of American Christianity,” Nathan Hatch wrote, “the theme of democratization is central to understanding the development of American Christianity and the years of the early republic are the most crucial in revealing that process.”
There was certainly a shift away from centralized authority during the 18th century and on the North American continent, it transformed both politics and religion.
The study of America’s religious history reveals a proverbial wild west of spiritual expression and practice even before the westward expansion of the early 19th century. And this panorama of unconventional and charismatic religious activity did not come from nowhere. The First Great Awakening, which began in the early to mid-1700s, was a revival movement propelled by peculiar preachers and parishioners. And the seeds of the first widespread revival movement germinated quickly, producing the Second Great Awakening soon thereafter.
Historians sometimes disagree about how exactly to characterize the revivalists of the First Great Awakening, but there is general agreement about three key distinguishing marks. First, those who embraced and promoted the revivals emphasized Christian conversion as an instantaneous and personal experience. Sinners did not become Christians by learning Christian doctrine, submitting to local church authority and joining with other Christians in mutual discipleship and responsibility. Instead, sinners became Christians by having an intense experience with God, often in the context of a special revival meeting.
Second, revivalists encouraged uneducated and self-appointed preachers. Up to that point in Christian history, there was really no such thing as a church leader who had not been theologically trained and ecclesiastically appointed. Even the initial leaders of the Protestant Reformation were educated churchmen who had consciously separated from the Roman Catholic Church, and their successors received their education and appointment from newly minted Protestant institutions. During the First Great Awakening, however, any man with the conviction to preach and at least a few Christians to hear him could claim the authority to do it.
Third, revivalists not only emphasized an emotional experience with God, but also elevated “enthusiasm” as the definitive sign or indicator of a person’s assurance of salvation. Both the First and Second Great Awakenings were marked by testimonies of strange occurrences, everything from spectral encounters to physical spasms. Many moderates were concerned about such bizarre manifestations and the anti-revivalists derided them. But on the whole, revivalists tended to embrace enthusiasm. In fact, the more passionate and earnest one’s testimony of conversion, the more assured everyone was that such a sinner was truly converted.
Today, Christians in America practice a religion that has been heavily influenced by the religious developments of the 18th and 19th centuries. Many of the common terms Christians use, the usual structure of modern church services and the expectation of a sort of free market approach to church planting and organizing, all of these are effects of the democratization of American Christianity.
And yet, the challenge for Christians of every generation is to weigh their common beliefs and practices against the teaching of the Bible. No doubt, the particular expression of Christianity in any given moment of history and location on the planet is going to be marked by all manner of circumstantial influences. But Christianity is not ultimately a democracy, it is a monarchy. Jesus Christ is king and Christ’s word must regulate the beliefs and practices of Christians and their churches.