A couple of weeks ago (June 13-14), the Southern Baptist Convention met in New Orleans, Louisiana. There is usually one outsized issue or concern to be addressed at one of these annual meetings and occasionally a competitive presidential vote is also on the agenda.
However, the 2023 meeting of more than 12,000 SBC messengers made decisions on four questions that were each big enough to test the unity and the will of the convention. That said, from the perspective of many participants, this year’s meeting enjoyed a good deal of agreement and charity.
The Southern Baptist Convention is the largest cooperative of Protestants in America. The SBC is also a purely democratic and voluntary convention of churches and this can make for some interesting participation from the floor of any annual meeting. Quite literally, any messenger (or church representative) is permitted to approach one of several microphones and participate in the meeting according to parliamentary procedure.
It was not, however, an average Jane or Joe who caused the biggest stir this year. As a matter of fact, it was one of the best-known pastors of the boomer generation, Rick Warren. Warren is the founding pastor of Saddleback Church, based in Lake Forest, California. This multi-site megachurch currently reports a weekly attendance of more than 23,000. And Warren is probably more recognizable as the best-selling author of “The Purpose Driven Life” and its later adaptation, “The Purpose Driven Church.”
Saddleback was one of two churches that were removed from “friendly cooperation” with the Southern Baptist Convention earlier this year. The Executive Committee of the SBC is a representative body of elected members who act on behalf of the convention between annual meetings and this committee voted to remove Saddleback as well as Fern Creek Baptist Church in Louisville, Kentucky, both for the practice of naming a female as a pastor. And for the first time in SBC history, these churches appealed the decision of the Executive Committee, which required a debate and vote on the floor at the annual meeting.
Rick Warren and Linda Barnes Popham each made a case for their respective churches, Saddleback and Fern Creek. After each of these appeals there was equal time given to an argument in favor of upholding the existing ruling by arepresentative messenger selected by the SBC. The vote was taken by ballot, and the messengers were mostly quiet during the arguments and the vote. Counting thousands of ballots took a bit of time, so the results were not announced until the next day. The decision of the Executive Committee was overwhelmingly upheld by the messengers, each vote totaling near 90 percent in support of the ruling.
Some will, no doubt, perceive this action as unkind and restrictive toward women. However, the fact is that only very few members of any given church (women or men) will ever serve as pastors. Limiting the pastoral office to those who are qualified according to Scripture (1 Timothy 3:1-7; Titus 1:6-9) in no way diminishes the value of those women and men who comprise the church’s membership. Indeed, the New Testament teaches us that members are what a church is. Qualified pastors are right and good, but church members (both men and women) are essential.