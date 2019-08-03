From Staff Reports
Fifth- through eighth-graders fanned out across Longview this week to learn about some of the organizations that serve the city — and to learn what it’s like to help them serve.
For the past eight years, Mission Longview has brought together students each summer. It says it does so to encourage pre-teens to open their eyes to the needs of others, open their hearts to the love of Jesus Christ as seen through their neighbors, and to open their hands to the opportunities of service.
After a kickoff rally Monday evening at LeTourneau University, students were dispersed each day to tour and help out at Arabella Nursing Home, Boys and Girls Club, Asbury House Garage Sale, Longview Transit Service, HiWay 80 Rescue Mission, Caring & Sharing, Longview Community Ministries and Longview Dream Center.
Along the way, the students got to spend time at Longview World of Wonders, enjoy recreation at a variety of venues, and learn more about the city.
For more information and to see more photos of what the students did this week, visit facebook.com/MissionLongview/ . You can also see more photos with this story at news-journal.com .