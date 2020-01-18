Religious leaders blessed a King James Bible at the Washington National Cathedral to be used by the newly formed United States Space Force, including for swearing-in ceremonies, a cathedral spokeswoman said.
During the three-minute ceremony Sunday, the Right Rev. Carl Wright, the Episcopal Church’s bishop suffragan for the Armed Forces and Federal Ministries, said in part, “May this Bible guard and guide all those who purpose that the final frontier be a place where God will triumph over evil, where love will triumph over hate, and where life will triumph over death.”
The ceremony also was overseen by Rev. Randolph Marshall Hollerith, dean of the Washington National Cathdral, and Maj. Gen. Steven Schaick, chief of chaplains for the U.S. Air Force.
The Space Force, the sixth branch of the U.S. military, was created in December as part of a defense bill signed by President Donald Trump. The force is designed to defend American assets in space, such as satellites used for GPS, communications and missile defense.
The Bible was donated by the Museum of the Bible in Washington.