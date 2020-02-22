As a pastor, I often hear the same story in different places that usually begins with something like this: “I believed that in order for me to attend worship (with a particular congregation) that I must first get my act together, to get clean, to remove all sin from my life.”
Inevitably, my mouth dropped and I had to ask, “Where on earth did you get that idea?” After all, if we could perfect ourselves, why would we need the saving grace of God?
This is not a new story, nor would this be the last time I hear it; rather, it is a sad story, not about the person but more about the perspective that in order to get closer to God, one must be perfect, clean, pure and sinless.
The Torah (first five books of the Bible) mentions the practice and purpose of korban (usually translated as sacrifice, gift and offering). The role of korban is to remind those who have committed sins to repent, learn from their mistakes, and willfully try not to commit them again. They were designed as a way of being in relationship to God, even when we make mistakes. This was particularly comforting to those who understood their intentional and unintentional actions could cause harm.
Just like most rules and regulations, they can become so rigid and unjust, oftentimes replacing the original meaning and intention of the law. How often do we hear the words, “God cannot love you because … “? While elsewhere, we read and hear the words, God loved you first, “while we were yet sinners.” The Law was intended for the Hebrews, particularly within their historical context, to survive, to stay healthy, to grow in numbers, and to be a community that kept each other safe from the dangers of the world. After all, tribes need rules and regulations to help them thrive.
Or perhaps this belief stems from a very deep and real belief that one cannot be flawed when approaching the Divine. But, where does that belief come from? Who tells us that being broken, being dirty, being poor, being outcasts should ever prevent one from coming into the presence of a loving God? Everything after the flood story reveals a God reversing an anger-driven moment that all need to leave the garden at once and that you only get one chance!
Jesus speaks clearly to this belief in Mark 7, verses 1-23. The priests who question Jesus were stuck in this rigid form of thinking, that if they did not wash their hands before eating, they were to stir the anger of God and be separated from God’s presence. They have replaced the purpose of the command with the fulfillment of the action itself.
Jesus is up to the task to point this out. Faith isn’t blind following; it is not about what goes in, but what comes out.
“This people honors me with their lips, but their hearts are far from me; in vain do they worship me, teaching human precepts as doctrines.” (NRSV, Mark 7:6b-7)
Jesus becomes quite clear about what defiles: “For it is from within, from the human heart, that evil intentions come.” Sex outside of marriage, theft, murder, adultery, greed, acting immorally and unethically, deceit, promiscuous sex, envy, lying about another person, pride, not using common sense. All are born from selfishness, arrogance, greed and lust.
These reveal the truest intentions of our souls, minds and hearts. While we no longer practice korban in our religious lives, we still practice rituals that help us to turn from these intentions.
Baptism, communion, passing the peace, confession and others are intended to help us repent, discover forgiveness, and move toward a better way. But just as in Jesus’s time, our rituals and doctrines can be used to condemn, exclude, and exile people from God. It does us well to be reminded that these rituals are for our benefit so we can draw nearer to God and each other; yet, by not practicing according to some tradition does not prevent us from being loved or forgiven.
There is still one more surprise twist to this story.
Jesus points out something that is not explicitly written on the page — when you are in the presence of the Messiah (God Incarnate) you feast! The rules kind of get thrown out the window, for that time with God is already made holy, clean, pure. Therefore, we are made holy, clean and pure by being present in Christ. What comes out of our hearts is good: loving commitments, sharing, respecting boundaries, truth telling, appreciation for differences, encouragement, humility and common sense.
Walking in blind faith will always make us run into obstacles that hurt. But by opening our faith eyes to Christ’s perspective, we would see a lot more beauty, peace, and love in our lives and the world.
“You desire truth in the inward being; therefore teach me wisdom in my secret heart. Purge me with hyssop, and I shall be clean; wash me, and I shall be whiter than snow.” (NRSV, Psalm 51:6-7)