For a while now, one of my twin grandsons, who is eight, has complained about stuttering, stammering and mixing up his words. His brother often chimes in with agreement saying, "me too!" I also have a granddaughter with a speech issue, who sometimes shares her frustration with me about how she talks.
Up until recently, we haven't told our grandsons that there's a reason they stutter, stammer and find it difficult to formulate their thoughts at times. They both have Tourette's Syndrome and severe ADHD.
We didn't mention it not because there's something wrong or we're embarrassed about the condition. My grandsons weren't at an age where their mother or I felt comfortable telling them in a way they could understand. But we knew the day would come when they would begin noticing how they are different from each other and their peers.
We talk openly about their conditions rather than instill a feeling of shame in them. Their mom and I agreed a long time ago we would never keep them in the dark once they started asking those hard questions.
In fact, when my grandkids confide in me about their speech issues, I often tell them I struggle to talk too. I don't have Tourette's Syndrome but severe ADHD-combined, complex PTSD with dissociation and severe anxiety. When I try to verbalize my thoughts, which are many, my words are few and I often pause. It doesn't happen every time, but often enough, especially when I have days I'm not in a good mental space.
My thoughts bounce around like the numbered balls in a lottery machine most of the time. Then they all decide to go into the chute simultaneously, preventing me from speaking with clarity. I rarely talk on the phone or have long conversations with people because I don't know when that mental blockage will happen.
It's stressful, and sometimes the anxiety about the issue worsens it. But, of course, as a writer, I can text long, conversational messages all day long, sometimes to the (loving) annoyance of my long-suffering spouse, friends and family members.
Sometimes I've been highly embarrassed when I'm in the middle of a sentence and poof! My thought is gone, disappearing like a puff of smoke. And I'm left apologizing to the other person. I've even asked my doctor and therapist, "Am I losing my mind? Is there something wrong with me?"
They remind me that no, I'm not losing my mind. And yes, I have neurological and mental health conditions that prevent me from thinking and speaking as clearly as I'd like. But it's nothing to feel ashamed or embarrassed about when it happens. Easier said than done in the moment of a lost thought or stumbling, bumbling words in public, of course.
So, when my grandkids complain about their struggles to verbalize without stuttering or mixing up words, I tell them I understand their challenges. I struggle too. I don't try to hush them like it's shameful. We talk about how hard it is to express ourselves. We discuss our embarrassment and wish things were different or better.
If they feel bad about themselves, I acknowledge it and say, "I know, it's so frustrating. I feel the same way sometimes, too. But did you know that having 'xyz thing' doesn't mean you're less than someone else? We all struggle with something, some more than others." And I show or tell a problem I have and how I solve or manage it.
So, let's talk about our struggles with openness and honesty with our kids. Let's bring awareness to the needs and issues of the special needs life. Let's support and accept those with mental health or physical disorders rather than act like it's shameful and something to hide.
As parents, grandparents, caregivers, and a community as a whole, we can help the struggling children in our care feel more accepted and less shameful about their conditions. Not only now but for generations to come, because what children learn when they’re young is what they carry with them as they grow old.
— Dawn-Renée Rice is a Conscious Connection Parenting Coach, writer, speaker and columnist from the Northeast Texas area. She and her husband have been married for 23 years, share three children, 11 grandchildren and one furbaby. To follow Dawn-Renée, sign up to receive email updates or connect on social media, visit her online at linktr.ee/dawnreneerice.