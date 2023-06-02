In the aftermath of the longest, coldest freezing event in more than 30 years in 2020, gardeners throughout our area were trying to determine how to react to the significant mature plant and tree damage and to assess what had survived. For decades, we have eagerly adopted new imported plants and cultivars that respond well to Texas heat, creating microclimates in urban landscapes that for the most part sheltered these adapted non-native plants living outside of their region. However, the stresses caused by hours of consecutive below freezing temperatures was most obvious in plants imported from other continents. Passalong plants proved their value as they thrived despite the deep freeze, adding their beauty with little care.
According to Steve Bender and Felder Rushing in their book, Passalong Plants, these plants have proved their worth over several generations and are sometimes referred to as heirloom plants. They are the flowers, trees, shrubs, vines, and bulbs that many Southerners grew up with, but have a very difficult time finding anymore in garden centers. About the only way gardeners can obtain these hard-to-find plant treasures is to beg a piece from someone growing them who passes it along.
These are plants that “everyone knows, but hardly anyone buys,” have four general characteristics and maybe known by different regional names.
First is they have demonstrated a strong value, or combination of values that make them desirable to a wide variety of gardeners. They may have qualities such as beauty, fragrance, family heirloom, and interesting histories.
Secondly, they are easy to propagate by seeds, cuttings, or division so that they are easy to share.
Thirdly, they are easy to grow without special soil preparation, extra watering needs, and grow well in a wide range of conditions.
The fourth quality is that they have proven relatively insect and disease free. Before modern landscape conveniences, these were plants that survived harsh conditions.
Typically, passalong plants are bulbs, perennials or annuals and sourced through friends and family, regional plant specialty centers, and online resources. To view their use in our area, please visit the Tyler Botanical Garden Display Gardens where many passalong plants are showcased in different settings.
Popular Bulbs for Northeast Texas include spring blooming Daffodils and narcissus, Bearded Iris, Crinums, Day lilies, magenta hardy Gladiolus. Summer bloomers include Cannas and Philippine Lily. Fall bloomers include Lycoris species-Red Spider Lily and pink Naked Ladies, red Amaryllis, and Butterfly Ginger or Ginger Lily. There are many Perennials and annuals from seeds and cuttings. Examples include Turk’s Cap, Purple Coneflower, Bluebonnets, salvia species, Gomphrena, Larkspur, and Celosia just to name a few.
Many Heirloom roses are relatively easy to root from cuttings, as are specimen plants such as hydrangeas, gardenias, and some camellias. Confederate Jasmine, Clematis and Hyacinth Bean vines are easy to grow.
Passalong plants work easily into your home landscape, so try them out for their beauty, resilience, history, and to passalong to your friends, family and fellow gardeners.
To learn more about Passalong Plants, read Steve Bender and Felder Rushing’s book, Passalong Plants.1993 ,The University of North Carolina Press.