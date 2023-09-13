A "First Year Pastoral Anniversary" celebration for the Rev. Alan Pollard will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bethany Word of Life Tabernacle, 6808 Paluxy Drive, in Tyler.
Suffragan Bishop David Sanders Sr. will be the speaker for the event and Pastor Mark Thompson will serve as master of ceremony.
Pollard was named pastor of Bethany Word of Life Tabernacle following Elder Edward Sanders’ retirement in July of last year. During that time, Pollard said it was an honor to be chosen to serve as pastor of the church.
Pollard said his first year as pastor has been very rewarding.
“I enjoy helping people with everyday challenges that we all face and especially enjoy sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ to all who will listen,” he said.
One of Pollard’s goals as pastor was to see the church grow.
“One of my major goals when I became pastor was to grow the congregation by reaching out to all communities regardless of race, color or creed,” he said. “I am very happy to see that after one year, the church congregation is five times larger and it reflects people for all communities.”
The anniversary celebration is free and open to the public.