A new Bible that includes the U.S. Constitution and the pledge of allegiance is generating controversy before it has even hit the market.
The “God Bless the USA Bible” is expected to go on sale in September, in time to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, according to a Nashville-based marketer who will distribute the book.
It has already prompted cries of blasphemy and concerns that the book will promote Christian nationalism, the idea that America is and should remain a Christian nation.
The Bible will also include lyrics from singer Lee Greenwood’s hit song “God Bless the USA,” which topped pop charts after Sept. 11, 2001. Using the historic King James Version, the “God Bless the USA Bible” has about 600 preorders for $49.99 and will ship in September, said Hugh Kirkpatrick, who said he wanted to inspire unity in the country.
People in 30 of the 50 states have preordered the Bible, with higher concentration of preorders coming from Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Florida and Texas, said Kirkpatrick, who leads a Nashville company called Elite Source Pro and is in the process of choosing a printer. Kirkpatrick said the Bible is not a response to any movement in particular, including nationwide debates over how the country should talk about its historical founding, such as former president Donald Trump’s panning of the New York Times’ “1619 Project” and an academic movement known as critical race theory.
“What we’re trying to do is show children who aren’t being taught about these things, how these things came together,” Kirkpatrick said. “At the bottom line, it was just to let future generations know how this thing called America started it. Why did they lean on? What influence did they have at that time?”
The Bible and government documents have often been weaponized in important debates over America’s history, said Anthea Butler, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania with a new book called “White Evangelical Racism.”
“Even if he didn’t mean it to be, this is one more flashpoint for trying to deal with the contentious points in America’s history,” Butler said.
Putting the Bible and the Constitution together in a book can present the texts as if they are both inspired by God, Butler said.
“You put a document made for a nation up against what many people believe are the words of God and say those things are equal,” Butler said. “Are you telling us these documents are equal? They’re not even meant to be compared. For many Christians, it would be offensive.”
The Bible received backlash among some evangelicals recently after it was reported that Zondervan, a major Christian publisher, might be involved because Kirkpatrick was attempting to seek for the project licensing for translation of the New International Version. In response, the publisher said that it wasn’t intending to be involved.
“Zondervan is not publishing, manufacturing or selling the ‘God Bless the USA Bible,’ according to a spokesperson at HarperCollins Christian Publishing. “While we were asked for a manufacturing quote, ultimately the project was not a fit for either party, and the website and marketing of the NIV project were premature.”
Several prominent Zondervan authors, including Lisa Sharon Harper, Jemar Tisby and Soong-Chan Rah, wrote that they were glad their publisher won’t be involved in the project.
“We don’t need to add anything to the Bible,” the authors stated. “We just need to live out what it already says.”
The new Bible is a clear symbol of Christian nationalism, said Paul Miller, a professor at Georgetown University who is working on a forthcoming book on nationalism, Christianity and American identity.
“Will there be a market for people who enjoy that symbolism? I think there will be,” Miller said.
The Bible includes a passage in the book of Revelation that says anyone who adds to the words of the Bible will be cursed, which lead many Christians to believe that adding anything to scripture would be blasphemous, Miller said.
Miller, who has served in the U.S. Army, said that expressions of Christian nationalism tend to emerge in churches on such holidays as Memorial Day and the Fourth of July because they often conflate Christianity with American patriotism. Churches will sometimes sing the “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” which includes the lyrics, “As he died to make men holy, let us die to make men free,” in which some American Christians equate the role of the American soldier with the role of Jesus on the cross.
It’s unclear if Christian nationalism is on the rise, Miller said, but he believes it’s become more explicit.
“It’s more vocal and more self-aware of what it is and unapologetic,” he said.