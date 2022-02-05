Valley View Baptist Church of Longview, Union Missionary Baptist Church of Dallas and First Baptist Church of Hallsville joined efforts with Fellowship Baptist Church in Kilgore to raise awareness to local communities in order to help victims of the Dec. 10 tornado that hit Western Kentucky.
“Large areas of Kentucky are still trying to recover after that tragic and devastating tornado,” Fellowship Baptist Church member Gary Ball said.
Ball organized a donation drive among several local churches throughout the Longview area.
“I felt like God was instructing me to help those in need and although it’s not much in the grand scheme of things, it’s plenty to restore some optimism,” he said.
On Jan. 31, Associate Pastor Kevin Easter of Valley View Baptist Church traveled to Western Kentucky with a 22-foot trailer loaded with furniture, diapers, food, toys, bedding, cleaning products and other items.
“We had lost hope and were real distressed because we had tried so hard to get help with supplies,” tornado victim Sarah Schneider said. “I told my husband, ‘We have to wait on God’ … then we spotted a man driving up pulling a trailer with angel wings on it.”
Easter, founder of Making People Aware of Christ (MPAC) Ministries, recognized that many of his church members wanted to help the Kentucky tornado victims, who all of a sudden were homeless and living in RVs and tents.
“How do you let it not overwhelm you? You can’t, because those people need us to stay strong. That’s the truth,” Easter said. “Is it hard? You bet. But these victims need to know that others are gonna be the hands and feet of Jesus for them in their time of need. It’s all about bringing hope to people who quite honestly are hopeless.”
Schneider said, “We’re just so thankful and appreciative of each one that donated items, money and their time to help us.”
For Ball and Easter, the mission is not just to help now, but to be there for the people of Kentucky for the long haul.
“This is what we run into; the first two months there’s a whole bunch of people to lend a hand. After that, it just gets less and less and less. We want to stop that trend,” Ball said. “Pastor Ken Davis, Mike Ball, Britten Ball and myself made the first trip on Dec. 20, 2021, with quite a few donations.”
To donate items, contact Fellowship Baptist Church in Kilgore at 903-235-0490 or Valley View Baptist Church in Longview at 903-758-5133.