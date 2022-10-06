Ballet Magnificat! will perform “Deliver Us” at First United Methodist Church in Longview on Sunday.
The performance will begin at 7 p.m. in the Faith Center at the church, 400 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Doors to the center off Whaley Street will open at 6:30 p.m.
Ballet Magnificat! is a professional Christian ballet company based in Jackson, Mississippi. Inspired by a desire to see the arts restored to the church and to present the Gospel of Jesus to the largest possible audience through the medium of dance, Keith and Kathy Thibodeaux founded Ballet Magnificat! in 1986 and Ballet Magnificat! School of the Arts in 1989. Both feature an ensemble of professional dancers and teachers from around the world.
Paul Roberts, director of music and fine arts at First United Methodist Church, said “Deliver Us” is the retelling of the story of Moses through dance and set to music.
“The music is taken from the (DreamWorks) film, ‘The Prince of Egypt,’ which is an animation that came out about 20 years ago. They say it’s the best Disney movie that Disney never made because it’s the Disney standard but it wasn’t made by Disney,” he said. “They use that soundtrack and they tell the story through the music and dance. It’s just a great show.”
“Deliver Us” was first performed in 2001 and has since been performed in Asia, Europe, North and South America and the Middle East.
This is Ballet Magnificat!’s fourth time performing at First United Methodist Church, Roberts said.
“They performed at other programs at our church and they’ve always been really well attended,” he said. “This is a show for the whole family … basically just a great show for adults and children alike.”
Sunday’s performance is free to the public.
“This is (from) the music and fine arts council of First United Methodist Church Longview and we do not charge,” Roberts said. “We do a fundraiser each year and we use that money. We underwrite the whole thing. It’s our gift to the community.”