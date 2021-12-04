Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of articles on the history of Christmas carols.
This carol addresses the “peripheral” groups involved with the birth of Christ, and gives them, in successive verses, “before-the-fact” instructions; then, in the refrain, invites them and us to “Come and worship, Come and Worship, Worship Christ, the newborn King.”
To the angels:
Angels from the realms of Glory, Wing your flight o’er all the earth;
Ye who sang Creation’s story, Now proclaim Messiah’s birth.
To the shepherds:
Shepherds, in the fields abiding, Watching o’er your flocks by night,
God with man is now residing, Yonder shines the Infant Light.
To the wise men:
Sages, leave your contemplations, Brighter visions beam afar;
Seek the great Desire of nations, Ye have seen his natal star. Haggai 2:7
The fourth stanza is addressed to two people rarely referred to in sacred music: Simeon and Anna. Read Luke 2:25-38 first, then see how the verse from the carol, below, describes these two godly people.
Saints before the altar bending, Watching long in hope and fear;
Suddenly the Lord, descending, In His temple shall appear.
The Rev. James Montgomery (1771–1854) wrote this soundly Scriptural carol, one of his approximately 400 hymns. He was born in Scotland but lived most of his life in England, where he was a newspaper editor, hymn writer and advocate of hymn singing in Anglican worship services. Note the high quality of the poetry: In the first and third phrases of each verse, two syllables rhyme; in the second and fourth phrases, one syllable rhymes.