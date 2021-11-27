Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of articles on the history of Christmas carols.
Considered by many hymnologists to be the greatest Christmas hymn, “Hark! the Herald Angels Sing” is both a much-loved carol and a poetical essay on Bible doctrine. Written in 1739 by Charles Wesley (1707–1788), “Hark …” is a typical Wesley hymn, in that his purpose for its writing was to teach Bible doctrine.
And teach, Wesley did. After a synopsis of Luke 2:14 in the first stanza, the hymn affirms the truths of the virgin birth, the deity of Christ and the need for a second birth. Note in the second stanza the thrice-repeated affirmation of the Deity of Christ:
• Veiled in flesh, the Godhead see
• Hail the incarnate deity
• Jesus, our Emmanuel
The third stanza has direct and indirect references to Malachi 4:2 and John 3:3.
Less significant alterations have changed the carol from its original form. When it was published, the first line read, “Hark! and how all welkin sings” (welkin means “heaven” or “sky”).
The music to which “Hark …” is sung was not written for the hymn but was a piece from Felix Mendelssohn’s Festgesang, Opus 68. Mendelssohn (1809–1847), a child music prodigy, was an accomplished pianist by the age of nine and wrote several major sacred musical works and symphonies during his short life, including “Elijah” and the “Reformation Symphony,” which includes strains of “Ein Feste Burg.” Mendelssohn originally wrote his “Opus 68” to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the printing press. In the mid-1800s, William H. Cummings changed the tune slightly and “wedded” it to Wesley’s words, giving us the carol as we know it today. Cummings named the altered tune “Mendelssohn,” in honor of the composer.
Hark! The herald angels sing, “Glory to the newborn King:
Peace on earth, and mercy mild, God and sinners reconciled!”
Joyful, all ye nations rise, Join the triumph of the skies;
With th’angelic host proclaim, “Christ is born in Bethlehem!”
Hark! The herald angels sing,
“Glory to the newborn King.”
Christ by highest Heaven adored, Christ the everlasting Lord!
Late in time behold him come, offspring of the virgin’s womb.
Veiled in flesh, the Godhead see; Hail the incarnate deity,
Pleased as man with men to dwell, Jesus, our Emmanuel.
Hail the Heav’n-born Prince of Peace! Hail the Sun of Righteousness!
Light and life to all he brings, Risen with healing in his wings.
Mild, he lays his glory by, Born that man no more may die,
Born to raise the sons of earth; Born to give them second birth.
The fourth stanza, below, is not usually found in hymnals today. Note in it the reference to Haggai 2:7 and to the first Messianic prophecy, Genesis 3:15.
Come, Desire of Nations, come! Fix in us Thy humble home;
Rise, the woman’s conqu’ring Seed; Bruise in us the serpent’s head.
Adam’s likeness now efface; Stamp Thine image in its place;
Second Adam from above, Reinstate us in Thy love.
Hark! the herald angels sing, “Glory to the newborn King!”