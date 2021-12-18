Editor’s note: This is the fourth in a series of articles on the history of Christmas carols.
“Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming,” a 16th-century German carol (author unknown), is a poetic exposition of the metaphorical name of Christ found in Song of Solomon 2:1: The Rose of Sharon.
This is the only piece of sacred music I am aware of that names a Bible book — and then focuses on that book’s prophecies of Christ (the Rose) found in 7:14 and 11:1. (Jesse was the father of David.) Note the phrase “very God” in the fourth verse — a reference to the important phrase in the Nicene Creed: “Very God of Very God” — which is an affirmation of the Deity of Christ.
Different hymnals and recordings have slight variations in the words —variations due to different English translations of the original German text, as well as modernizations of the first English translations. My preference is the tune and text found in the 1990 Trinity Hymnal and the 2018 Trinity Psalter Hymnal. Those words are printed below. In this version, stanzas 1 and 2 were translated by Theodore Baker in 1894; st. 3 and 4 by Harriett R. Spaeth in 1875, and st. 5 by John C. Mattes in 1914. The quaint language is expressive and memorable. Note the rhyme scheme: AB, AB, CD, C, where A is a two-syllable rhyme. Not easy in a translated poem!
This carol is especially beautiful in four-part harmony. It’s not easy to sing, but the work required to sing it well — and to understand the words — is worth it.
1. Lo, how a Rose e’er blooming from tender stem hath sprung!
Of Jesse’s lineage coming, as men of old have sung.
It came, a floweret bright, amid the cold of winter,
When half spent was the night.
2. Isaiah ’twas foretold it, the Rose I have in mind;
With Mary we behold it, the virgin mother kind.
To show God’s love aright, she bore to men a Savior,
When half spent was the night.
3. The shepherds heard the story proclaimed by angels bright,
How Christ, the Lord of Glory was born on earth this night.
To Bethlehem they sped and in the manger found Him,
As angel heralds said.
4. This Flower, whose fragrance tender with sweetness fills the air,
Dispels with glorious splendor the darkness everywhere;
True Man, yet Very God, from sin and death He saves us,
And lightens every load.
5. O Savior, Child of Mary, Who felt our human woe,
O Savior, King of Glory, Who dost our weakness know;
Bring us at length we pray, to the bright courts of Heaven,
And to the endless day!