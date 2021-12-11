Editor’s note: This is the third in a series of articles on the history of Christmas carols.
Providentially prophetic gifts: gold, frankincense and myrrh.
Not often found in hymnals today, this carol (“We Three Kings of Orient Are”) is nonetheless significant because the words of its second through fifth stanzas give us the meaning of the gifts of the wise men (or the three kings), and these gifts encompass the full scope of the person and work of Christ.
Matthew 2:1-12 is where we find the account of the wise men, or kings, although the original Greek word used there is magoi, from which we get the word Magi – the name sometimes given to this group. Magoi is derived from a Persian word, which means, “experts in the study of the stars.” These ancient astronomers saw the Star of Bethlehem “in the East” and recognized immediately that it was a very unusual star — and decided to follow it.
John H. Hopkins wrote the words and music for this carol in 1857.
We Three Kings of Orient are,
Bearing gifts, we traverse afar;
Field and fountain, Moor and mountain,
Following yonder star.
O, star of wonder, star of night,
Star with royal beauty bright.
Westward leading, Still proceeding,
Guide us to thy perfect Light.
Born a King on Bethlehem’s plain,
Gold I bring to crown Him again.
King forever; ceasing never,
Over us all to reign.
(Gold is for a king.)
Frankincense to offer have I;
Incense owns a Deity nigh.
Prayer and praising, all men raising,
Worship Him, God on High!
(Frankincense is for Deity — God.)
Myrrh is mine--its bitter perfume
Breathes a life of gathering gloom.
Sorrowing, sighing, bleeding, dying,
Sealed in a stone-cold tomb.
(Myrrh is a burial spice, given to the one who would die for us and become the once-for-all sacrifice for our sins.)
But then! …
Glorious, now, behold Him arise!
King, and God, and Sacrifice!
Alleluia! Alleluia!
Peals through the earth and skies!
(Jesus rose from the dead – and reigns on high today as our King, God and sacrifice.)