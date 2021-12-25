Editor’s note: This is the last in a series of articles on the history of Christmas carols.
“What Child Is This?”
This beloved Christmas carol encapsulates the questions that many thousands — perhaps millions — of people have asked over the last 20 centuries: “Who was this baby, born of a virgin, in the humblest of circumstances — a stable — who was worshipped by shepherds, sages and seraphim?”
The song also answers those questions: This baby was Jesus Christ, the King of kings, and the Word made flesh (see John 1:14), Who came to earth from Heaven to bring salvation through His death, burial, and resurrection (“Nails, spear shall pierce Him through, The cross be borne for me, for you”). And, in the words “Let loving hearts enthrone Him,” each of us is encouraged to believe in Him and accept him as savior.
William Dix wrote these words in 1865. He well understood that the manger is not complete without the cross (as did the author of “We Three Kings,” when he wrote, “King, and God, and Sacrifice”).
So as I write this final piece in the series, my Christmas wish for each one reading, whether a peasant or a king, is that you would “own” that baby in the manger and, because of his death, burial and resurrection, he would be your savior and Lord.
What child is this who, laid to rest
On Mary’s lap is sleeping?
Whom angels greet with anthems sweet,
While shepherds watch are keeping?
This, this is Christ the King,
Whom shepherds guard and angels sing;
Haste, haste, to bring him laud,
The Babe, the son of Mary.
Why lies he in such mean estate,
Where ox and ass are feeding?
Good Christians, fear, for sinners here
The silent Word is pleading.
Nails, spear shall pierce Him through,
The cross be borne for me, for you.
Hail, hail the Word made flesh,
The Babe, the son of Mary.
So bring him incense, gold and myrrh,
Come peasant, king, to own him;
The King of kings salvation brings,
Let loving hearts enthrone him.
Raise, raise a song on high,
The virgin sings her lullaby.
Joy, joy for Christ is born,
The Babe, the son of Mary.