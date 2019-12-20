Pastors from five Longview churches collaborated to provide a Community Blue Christmas Service on Friday at First Christian Church, with the aim of bringing light to those struggling with loss during the holidays.
Also known as a longest night service, Blue Christmas services are annually conducted on or around the winter solstice, which is today. The candlelight service recognizes that the Christmas season can be "blue," or filled with difficult feelings for those suffering the loss of loved ones, disease, abuse, poverty, joblessness or other challenges. The service encourages congregants to realize they are not alone.
On Friday, pastors from First Christian, First Presbyterian Church, Alpine Presbyterian Church, First Lutheran Church and Fellowship Bible Church read Scriptures and invited those who found the passages relevant to their lives to come forward in the sanctuary to light candles. The service included carols, prayer and Holy Communion.