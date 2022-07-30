A building dedication service and ribbon cutting will take place Sunday at Restoration Missionary Baptist Church’s new home at 317 W. Methvin St., in Longview.
The ribbon cutting is set for 2 p.m. followed by the dedication service at 2:30 p.m. with guest speaker the Rev. Ralph Caraway Sr., pastor at St. Louis Baptist Church in Tyler.
The Rev. Harvel Davis, pastor and founder of Restoration Missionary Baptist Church, said before the afternoon events get underway, the church will host a guest speaker for its morning worship service.
“The Rev. R.C. Bell, Forest Lawn Missionary Baptist Church in Houston, will be the guest speaker for our Sunday morning worship,” Davis said. “Then at 2 p.m., we’ll have our ribbon cutting.”
Davis said Restoration Missionary Baptist Church’s new home is in the same building that housed the old Bethel AME Church.
“(Pastor and evangelist) Gayle Bush had acquired the building and was in the process of doing renovations but she passed away,” Davis said. “And that’s when the building became available.”
The church’s first service at its new address was on Easter Sunday.
“We moved from a storefront on Mobberly right across from LeTourneau,” Davis said. “We were there for six years. It was just a temporary location; we were looking for more of an actual church building.”
Davis, the owner of Bel’s Diner, said church services were held at the restaurant before they moved to the building on Mobberly.
“We were having church services at my business until that building was available,” he said.
Worship service at Restoration Missionary Baptist Church is from 9:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. each Sunday.
“We’re excited at what the Lord has done and the avenue that he opened up for us to get to where we are. It was a leap of faith that we took,” Davis said. “We didn’t know where the lord was going to take us … this is where he brought us to and we are excited at this point in the life of our church.”