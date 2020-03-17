The Diocese of Tyler, which governs Catholic churches across Northeast Texas, has suspended all public masses due to concerns about coronavirus.
In a decree issued Tuesday, Bishop Joseph E. Strickland said he had consulted medical experts and was heeding the guidance of civil authorities to act in his responsibility toward those entrusted to his care as bishop.
"The faithful are encouraged to keep the Lord’s day holy and celebrate Sunday as a domestic church by taking time to pray together as a household," Strickland said in a statement. "Diocesan media will have resources for daily Mass readings, spiritual communion, and other devotions."
He said celebration of Holy Mass by the priest would continue without the people, baptisms could still be celebrated under restrictions on attendance, and visits to the sick may still take place.
Further, Strickland said public weddings should be rescheduled, particularly those in April. Some simple weddings may be allowed, with restrictions on attendance. Funerals will be allowed, but only with the minister and immediate family members, though the minister may use discretion on allowing others.
The regulations take effect today, according to the decree. The diocese said an update would be provided April 1.