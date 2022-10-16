TYLER – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently announced the creation of a new congregation in the Tyler area today.
Congregations of the church are organized geographically and members attend worship services near their home. Each member belongs to a ward or congregation depending on where they live.
The new congregation is called the “Legacy Trail Ward” and was created from sections of the preexisting Tyler First Ward, Tyler Second Ward and Whitehouse Ward. These wards all have about 300 members regularly attending every Sunday. The new Legacy Trail Ward will also have about 300 memberships due to the reorganization of members.
The announcement came under direction of the stake presidency, the leadership that oversees the 3,800 members of the church in the Tyler area. President Charles Rhodus presided at the meeting and the changes were sustained by the membership of the church. There are now 10 wards in the Tyler, Texas Stake.
Rhodus said the growth in Smith County is what prompted the changes. The local leadership submits the request to the headquarters of the church and the new congregation is approved by The First Presidency, the highest leadership body of the church overseeing 16.6 million members. There are more than 30,000 wards and branches worldwide.
“We have had an exuberant response from the members,” Rhodus said. “With the growth of the population of Smith County, we’re also seeing the membership of the church grow exponentially. It’s exciting. We have so much gratitude for devoted saints moving from all over the world to Tyler.”
The lay leader of a ward is called a bishop. He is a member of the congregation who has been asked to serve as a volunteer in this position.
With the creation of the new Legacy Trail Ward, a new bishop was also called. Justin Sacks, who is an interventional radiologist in the Tyler community, will now serve in this volunteer clergy position, in addition to his professional career. Sacks and his wife, Julie, have five children.
Sacks will serve with two counselors: Rod Caesar was called as first counselor and Brett Leavitt was called as second counselor.
A creation of a new congregation is a special occurrence for the church, as the last time this happened in Tyler was in 2011. Rhodus said in the Tyler Second Ward, there were more than 160 new members just this year, and in Tyler First Ward, there have been close to 100 new members. At the stake level with more than 3,800 members, the church has seen an increase in 700 members from the five counties just this year (Henderson, Cherokee, Smith, Anderson and Van Zandt).
The new meeting times for the church building on Shiloh Road are as follows: Tyler First Ward meeting at 9 a.m., Legacy Trails at 10:30 a.m. and a special meeting for young single adults at noon.