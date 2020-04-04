ORE CITY — The pews at New Hope Baptist Church in Ore City are empty on Sunday mornings, but the parking lot is full.
Stay-at-home and shelter-in-place orders brought on by concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic caused church doors to close across the nation, sending religious leaders scrambling to find alternatives to traditional worship.
While many have turned to online services, New Hope Pastor Tony Pierce took a different route — drive-in worship.
“My first thoughts (after hearing that churches would have to close their doors) were that church is essential,” he said. “And we were just trying to figure out how to do what we are supposed to do and still do what they had asked us to do.”
New Hope isn’t the only area church bringing together its congregation in the parking lot to hear the message via low-power FM radio.
At Woodland Hills Baptist Church in Longview, drive-in services have kept congregants socially distanced while bringing them together.
Senior Pastor Charles Hunt said 145 vehicles were there the first Sunday. That increased to 197 the second week.
In Ore City, Pierce said it was never an option to completely dismiss worship services.
“When we talk about assembling together, assembling is not what the church does, assembling is what the church is,” he said. “We are an assembly of believers.”
Pierce said the decision for the drive-in service came about during a meeting.
“We were having a leadership meeting and somebody mentioned it off the cuff,” he said.
The first service this past Sunday saw a gathering of between 130 and 140 congregants.
Pat Leslie-Arntsen, who has been a member since 2012, said she was excited about getting together in some assemblage as a congregation and a family.
“We’re very excited to be able to join together and we were just very thankful that our church staff had taken the time, energy, effort and the hours of work that it took to put this together so we could still come together,” she said. “Even if it’s looking through the glass at somebody else on the other side of their car window, you can still see that face that you connect with.”
Being in the church since she was 3 years old, Leslie-Arntsen said she was aware there were a lot of nontraditional type church settings.
“And I believe the Scripture that says ‘where one or two are gathered together in my name there am I in the midst of them,’ ” she said. “This situation with COVID-19 … has put us into a mode where we have to be creative if we’re going to continue any kind of assemblage or gathering together.”
The message is delivered through a low-power FM transmitter.
“We have signs telling them which stations to tune in to,” Pierce said, adding that the station can only be picked up at the church. “Once they’re on the station, we give them instructions not to get out of their cars because we want to be as compliant as we can and do what we need to do.”
Leslie-Arntsen said that although the church offers online giving, some members still prefer to put their offering in the offering plate.
“So, when we left the service, which is when we do our offertory, the men were waiting with their buckets if anyone wanted to contribute,” she said.
Pierce, who is positioned on the fellowship hall patio during the service, said he plans to continue the drive-in service until the congregation can assemble together again inside the church.
Leslie-Arntsen added, “Even if it’s a long-distance support, it still means a lot to everyone … to be able to see each other and know that we’re still fighting together and moving forward together.”
As in Ore City, canceling services was never an option for Woodland Hills in Longview, said Brenda Day-Bevis, event coordinator. Church staff began planning the drive-in church within minutes after the shelter-in-place order was issued.
On Sundays, she said, deacons direct cars to park in carefully measured rows to meet social distancing requirements. Windows are rolled up and radios are tuned to a specific station. After Woodland Hill services conclude, it shares technical equipment and its parking lot with Hallsville’s Pine Forest Baptist Church, whose Drive-In Church service begins at 12:30 p.m.
Two drive-in Easter services are scheduled at Woodland Hills, one at 8:30 a.m. and a second at 10:30 a.m. to accommodate anticipated attendance.
“I don’t believe there’s been a more important time as now to focus on Christ,” Hunt said. “The ministry of the church is essential.”