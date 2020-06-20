Vacation Bible school at Longview-area churches will look different this year.
COVID-19 is changing the business-as-usual approach, causing church leaders to become more creative with the traditional summer program.
Christy Mayfield, children’s minister at Woodland Hills Baptist Church in Longview, said several options were considered before the decision was made to have an in-person program.
“We knew it was going to be a different experience, and we weren’t even sure we would be able to have it due to COVID-19,” Mayfield said. “We weighed different options, one of them being a virtual VBS.”
But Mayfield said that’s the direction in which they were led.
“We knew it would have to look different because we couldn’t do rotations and crafts and snacks because of all the social distancing and cleaning procedures in place,” she said. “Our staff just prayed about it, and really, the Lord just gave our music minister, Aaron Perkins, a vision.”
That vision, Mayfield said, was a family-style service every Wednesday night through July in the sanctuary.
“Every ministry has a part in the service, and we had our first service (June 10) night and it was great.” Mayfield said. “We’re learning as we go. We had a good turnout and a great time.”
Mayfield said they came up with the theme “Lockdown Faith” because of current circumstances surrounding COVID-19.
“We thought that was very relevant since we all know what lockdown is right now,” she said. “Each week we’ll be studying a different person from the Bible who also was on lockdown and how their faith was impacted and how they had to rely on God and how He helped them through that lockdown.”
Mayfield said they also are offering vacation Bible school online.
“For those who can’t be there in person — it’s an hour from 6 to 7 — they can watch it online and still get to do all the things with us, just not in person,” she said.
While in-person and online are options for some, other churches have decided to cancel vacation Bible school.
The Rev. J.D. Palmer, pastor at Longview’s Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, said because of COVID-19, he didn’t think it was a wise decision to have vacation Bible school this year.
“When you have vacation Bible school, you have children coming from everywhere, so we thought that would not be wise to try to have it because we don’t know where anybody has been and what they have been exposed to,” he said. “We felt it would be a liability we didn’t need to take on.”
But the decision was not an easy one, especially after being accustomed to having vacation Bible school over the years.
At First United Methodist Church in Longview, Pastor Jay Jackson said participants will experience a virtual vacation Bible school.
“It’s going to begin the week of July 20, and we have almost 400 registered now,” he said. “Normally, we would have a much smaller group but we’ve extended it out to others, including Asbury House, the School for Little Children, Newgate and some of the apartment complexes.”
The theme, Jackson said, is “Caring for God’s Creation.” The program will include a daily missions component, science, arts and crafts, games and a daily lesson.
“The creation story in Genesis 1 is a backdrop for it,” he said. “How do we care for God’s creation? How do we care for water and birds in the air, animals, plants and people?”
Loren Buchanan, First United Methodist’s children’s ministry director, said before deciding on the virtual vacation Bible school, there was a discussion as to whether it could be safely done in person.
“We basically talked about whether we would still be able to do it in person and what that would like like,” she said. “What would the volunteer base need to consist of and how many kids could we safely still have here at our church?”
Buchanan said there was never a thought about not having it at all.
Mayfield said at Woodland Hills, the church is large enough where social distancing isn’t an issue.
“We have babies to senior adults, and everybody is in the sanctuary,” she said. “It’s large enough where we can easily social distance.”
Mayfield said every other pew is marked off and a special section is provided for high-risk members.
“If you’re in that section you have to wear a mask; and we’re not shaking hands or doing any of that,” she said. “We began brainstorming how we would have music for children and for the young adults and for senior adults and we would include skits and a message and just make it a service that would target the entire family.”
Woodland Hills Pastor Charles T. Hunt said vacation Bible school is one of the most exciting times a church has during the year.
“Many have canceled this experience because of COVID 19,” he said. “I’m so thankful that our church staff has been determined to make it happen for the benefit of our children and families — those that are comfortable attending and those that watch online. It’s different, but we’ve already seen God use it.”