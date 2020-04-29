After weeks of meeting in the church parking lot for worship services, the congregation at New Hope Baptist Church in Ore City will finally move back into their sanctuary.
In an effort to continue reaching his congregants, New Hope pastor Tony Pierce turned to drive-in worship services after stay-at-home orders were issued in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had our last drive-in service last week,” Pierce said. “We’ll be meeting inside this week.”
An executive order announced Monday by Gov. Greg Abbott will go into effect Friday allowing churches to expand capacity while also continuing to practice social distancing.
As the church slowly moves back toward normalcy, Pierce said they will make some changes to stay in compliance with social distancing guidelines.
“We’re going to take out every other row of seating so that there’s plenty of distance between people,” he said.
Pierce also said sanitation stations are located throughout the church.
“We won’t be passing around the plate to take up the offering, and we won’t have our nursery, children’s programs or Sunday school,” Pierce said. “So, we’re going to do like the governor requested, and we’re going to do like the businesses and ease back into normalcy.”
While the New Hope family is looking forward to being together again in the sanctuary, some pastors aren’t sure about moving in that direction so soon.
The Rev. D.J. Nelson, pastor of Friendship Baptist Church in Longview, said he has many concerns about the stay-at-home order being lifted.
“My primary concern is that the coronavirus is very, very active and apparently it is still moving around and infecting people, and the death toll is continuing to rise,” Nelson said. “As a Christian, I’m going to always conform to governmental mandates or suggestions, but when it comes to placing the people that I shepherd in harm’s way, I’m going to really consider that.”
At Pathway Church in Longview, senior pastor Marty Strait said they are trying to get clarity on the guidelines for churches.
“He’s (Abbott) talked about reopening restaurants and movie theaters with a 25% capacity and maintaining social distancing guidelines,” Strait said. “So far, there’s not been anything that would allow us to reopen church as normal. For us to run at a 25% occupancy, we would have to do 12 services, and we couldn’t really do that.”
Strait said they also would have to meet all the mandates around child care guidelines, which would be a challenge. However, he said they are looking into the possibility of small groups meeting in parks or elsewhere outside, where social distancing can be maintained.
“But right now, as far as our weekend experiences, we’re planning to continue doing what we’ve been doing, which is online only,” Strait said.
Woodland Hills Baptist Church senior pastor Charles Hunt also said the 25% capacity rule would not benefit his congregation, adding that they would continue their drive-in and live-streaming services.
“When considering resuming traditional church services, Phase I allowing only 25% occupancy is not of benefit to Woodland Hills at this time,” Hunt said in a written statement. “Each individual is too important to us to even fathom turning away a single individual at the door because the allowable occupancy has been met.”
Nelson of Friendship Baptist said another concern is that no one has said the stay-at-home order is being lifted because it’s safe to do so.
“Nobody has conveyed that the lifting of our quarantine is because they feel safe, that they have enough testing, that they have enough incubators, that our numbers are down,” he said. “None of it’s been because we feel like we’ve got a handle on the coronavirus crisis. The drive for the lifting of the ban is because they want to engage the economy again.”
Nelson said though he understands the dynamics concerning the economy, his main concern is the health of the people.
“I don’t think that I’m going to be rushing right into this. We’re probably still going to do the live-streaming and still practice the social distancing,” he said. “I’m going to suggest to my membership that we still use wisdom and just be very, very careful. And if you don’t have to go out, don’t go out.”