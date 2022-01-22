Valley View Baptist Church in Longview, known as a church that loves its neighbors, is embracing its community further by holding a worship service in combination with Iglesia Bautista La Familia de Dios, also in Longview.
The churches launched their first ever combined worship experience on Nov 21. The day represented the church’s unity while speaking two different languages.
“We are keeping it as one church. We preach the same message, sing the same songs, push the church’s thread of being a church that is here to serve,” Valley View Baptist Church Pastor Paul Moon said. “Those things are the same in Spanish and English.”
Valley View offers a traditional worship service and contemporary worship service at 10:45 a.m. each Sunday. Iglesia Bautista La Familia de Dios offers a Spanish only worship service at 11 a.m. each Sunday. Now, on the third Sunday of each month, both churches bring their congregations together and worship in both English and Spanish.
Averaging 100 in attendance, the new service includes young families, youths, middle aged and senior adults. While some are members, nearly two dozen new people were drawn to the church by the new combined service.
Iglesia Bautista La Familia de Dios Pastor Rolando Reyes said, “It’s not just sharing in an English service, but doing ministry as a united church so together we can serve and share the Gospel with more people and families in their circles of influence.”
Valley View Baptist Church Assistant Pastor Mark Lasater said while the service is presented entirely in a mix of Spanish and English, the Hispanic culture is very much present.
“The Hispanic flavor is inspired in the English service,” he said. “You can feel it in the warmth of Pastor Reyes’ welcome, the musical instruments being played and the rhythm of the songs.”
Members of both churches are encouraged to invite a friend who needs to hear about Jesus and experience such a unique worship service. For those who are unable to attend in-person, worship services are also accessible online.
“As Iglesia Bautista La Familia de Dios, Valley View Baptist Church and other Longview churches continue to reach their mission field, they are intentionally extending beyond their original language and demographics,” Valley View Associate Pastor Kevin Easter said. “Churches like this are looking for ways to be multicultural, multilingual and multigenerational as they fulfill the great commission in their mission field.”