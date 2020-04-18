The COVID-19 pandemic has upended many traditions of the church.
Faith leaders have canceled services, taken worship online only or to drive-in services. They’re also finding new ways to stay in touch with congregants and help them cope.
As they work through the immediate challenges, pastors are realizing they may be finding new ways for the future, as well.
“We are setting up Zoom groups and encouraging members to be physically distant but not socially distant,” said the Rev. Stephen Warnock of New Covenant Church in Longview. “We’re praying with each other and keeping track of the people we know of in our church that are losing jobs or in need.”
The Rev. LaDarian Brown of Parkview Baptist Church is reminding congregants to stay encouraged and to keep hope.
“Our hope is built on nothing less than Jesus Christ,” he said. “What I’m telling my people is that as Christians, as believers, we have to constantly hold on through faith in that hope — the hope that we have in Jesus Christ to pull us through this.”
Kelly Liebengood, dean of the School of Theology and Vocation and professor of biblical studies at LeTourneau University, said such disruptive times can be unsettling for people for a number of reasons. Those include concerns over health, finances and other issues. He said that presents opportunity.
“There’s a saying, ‘Don’t let a crisis go to waste,’ ” Liebengood said. “There are often times like this when you really can take these as opportunities to both analyze your own life and think about your life and the trajectory of your life and your priorities.”
Liebengood, who also is pastor at One Hope Presbyterian in Longview, said he has been speaking to his congregation and to students.
“One of the things we have really encouraged them to do is make use of this time, as unsettling as it is, to draw closer to God, to seek to understand what is it that God is teaching you in this time,” he said. “What are you learning about yourself? Oftentimes fear can reveal some of our false hopes.”
Liebengood said fear can sometimes expose things people are trusting in that aren’t reliable.
“Take advantage of this time to really do some self-examination,” he said. “This pandemic has forced everyone, whether they wanted to or not, to kind of stop and think and examine.”
Longview’s Alpine Church of God pastor Marshall Coffey said he is using as much technology as possible to stay in contact with congregants, especially some of the senior members.
“One of the things we’ve done is set up a communication chain through phone calls to all of our older members and offer to bring them any items necessary, from food to any kind of medical supplies,” he said. “We’re trying to keep them from having to get out in public as much since they are at the highest risk factor.”
The church is also posting videos to Facebook for anyone to use.
“One that I did was with a counselor that goes to our church and I interviewed him over Zoom,” Coffey said. “I asked him some mental health questions and asked him to dialogue with me about those questions.”
The video was well-received.
“It got several hundred hits from people watching that,” he said.
Church members also are missing the community of attending worship in a sanctuary, singing in choir, or studying together in Sunday School or other settings.
Brown said it shows that the sanctuary has been taken for granted.
“We’ve gotten so accustomed to being in there, and now God has taken us out of there,” he said. “Just look at Easter Sunday. That was something totally different. At no time in my life have I not been able to have church inside the sanctuary, especially on Easter.”
Such revelations could lead to permanent change, Warnock said.
“There’s probably no going back to the way things were before. So, we don’t speculate on why this is happening,” he said. “We know that God is sovereign and that He knows what’s happening. He didn’t cause this to happen but I believe He brings good things out of bad things.”
Brown agreed that things might not go back to the way they were.
“Due to this we might have to make a transition because God may be leading us in a different direction,” he said. “One of the things we’re praying about is for God, whatever it is He’s going to do, to give us the wisdom and the knowledge to make the decisions we need to make for the sake of our church moving forward.”
Brown said he’s proud of Parkview and how the church has adjusted.
“It’s uncomfortable, but I just see that God has put us in an uncomfortable position because we’ve been too comfortable with how things have been,” he said.
Though it’s difficult to be apart, Coffey said he’s encouraging social distancing because it’s really loving your neighbor.
“It’s the most loving thing we can do to choose to be apart for a time and by doing that, not spreading the virus,” he said. “At the same time, we’re saying to our folks, stay on mission as much as you can without actually being in contact with people; encourage each other.”
Warnock said he was looking forward to what comes next.
“The enemy always tries to bring destruction and pain but God turns them for good. So, I believe a lot of good will come out of this,” he said. “Even in the midst of pain there has always been hope that God is going to do something greater.”