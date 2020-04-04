If you believe the TV show “Evil,” the idea that God speaks to people is either a kind of supernatural magic or just plain crazy.
The show is about “a skeptical forensic psychologist” who “allies with a priest and a contractor to investigate purported supernatural incidents.” Now, I’ve never seen “Evil,” mostly because it looks horrible. I did, however, happen to see a commercial for an episode.
In it, a woman tells one of the main characters: “You want to know if God speaks to me? He does.” At that point, another character shoots a look of disbelief.
Sure, this is entertainment, and I won’t get into how Hollywood aims to make the person who says she hears God seem downright flaky. (As though God speaking to someone makes him or her a mystical anomaly among the population.)
But regardless, fabricated ideas of who God is and what He does or does not do are everywhere — whether broadcast through movies, TV, books or music or issued from a pulpit.
Because He is very much alive, God very much speaks — to everyone, in lots of ways, all the time. That’s not magic, and there’s nothing crazy about it.
What God speaks is instructional, weighty and welcome for those with “ears to hear” (Matthew 11:15).
It’s also our source of truth (John 18:37b: “ … Everyone who is of the truth hears My voice”) and is the practical way in which God washes us of sin (John 15:3: “You are already clean because of the word which I have spoken to you”).
Scripture also says God’s voice instructs us how to live for the purpose of saving us (Job 33:14-18): “God speaks once, or twice, yet no one notices it. In a dream, in a vision of the night, when sound sleep falls on men, when they slumber in their beds, then He opens the ears of men and seals their instruction, that He may turn man aside from his conduct, and keep man from pride; He keeps back his soul from the pit … ”
And Jesus says in Matthew 4:4 that “ ‘Man shall not live on bread alone, but on every word that proceeds out of the mouth of God,’ ” showing that what He speaks feeds us so we can live spiritually.
Even the world God created speaks about who He is.
Romans 1:20 says, “For since the creation of the world His invisible attributes, His eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly seen, being understood through what has been made, so that (people) are without excuse.”
(Yep, without excuse. You may say you never heard God, but that’s just not true.)
If I’ve failed to convey the significance of what I’m talking about, I hope these scriptures won’t:
Psalm 81:11: “But My people did not listen to My voice, and Israel did not obey Me.”
Hebrews 3:7-8: “Therefore, just as the Holy Spirit says, ‘Today if you hear His voice, do not harden your hearts’ … ”
Hebrews 12:25: “See to it that you do not refuse Him who is speaking.”
And Jesus makes it clear in John 10:27 that His voice and our listening ear are essential for real relationship with Him. Yes, those who belong to Him listen to Him: “My sheep hear My voice, and I know them, and they follow Me … ”
Shouldn’t something so important as a speaking God be widely known, taught and celebrated in every Christian church?
Shouldn’t the truth that God’s voice is necessary to a real relationship with Him and to true Christianity be lived out in everyone who calls himself a follower of Christ?
Unfortunately, that’s not the case. The reality of a speaking God has been lied about, concealed and mostly forgotten through hundreds of years of the church’s incompetence and self-centered motives.
The sad truth is most people will choose not to hear what God is speaking to them, sending them down the broad road of destruction instead of through the narrow gate (Matthew 7:13-14).
So the question isn’t if God speaks or even why. The question I urge you to ask yourself is: Are you listening?