From Staff Reports
Longview Community Ministries received more than 1,760 canned and other items for its food assistance programs this week after a one-day drive at First Christian Church.
As the ministries received the food Monday, the Revs. Richard Emerson and Evan Dolive received pies in the face, fulfilling a pledge they made to church members if the drive topped 1,023 items. The number was chosen because of the Scripture being used for the church’s virtual day camp: Hebrews 10:23.
“First Christian Church and Longview Community Ministries have a very long history and we want to continue that to help the people in need in our community,” Emerson said. “We invite you to send a financial donation to Longview Community Ministries or to come by and drop off food donations.”
Longview Community Ministries is at 506 N. Second St. and its mailing address is P.O. Box 1023, Longview, TX, 75606. For more information, visit longviewcommunityministries.org/ or call (903) 753-3561.