First United Methodist Church in Longview is planning a Communitywide Easter Sunrise Service.
The service is set for 6:30 a.m. April 17 at Heritage Plaza in downtown Longview.
The Rev. Jay Jackson, First UMC senior pastor, said the church had been hoping to hold the community sunrise service for the past two years.
“We tried to do this for the previous two years and COVID shut us down,” he said. “We came up with this idea going into 2019. We’ve always had a sunrise service but we’ve always done it on the grounds here at the church. So, we’re excited about having this service down there.”
Jackson said Heritage Plaza was chosen because of its convenience.
“We wanted to do something that was more communitywide,” he said. “It’s a part of who we say we are and we thought with Heritage Plaza so conveniently located, we would just take our sunrise service down there and extend it out to the whole community.”
The event will include singing and performances from members of the church’s traditional and contemporary worship services.
“We’ll also have a brass quintet and we will have about 15 minutes of music leading into the service,” Jackson said. “We just want to have a celebratory community service for people. Our church’s mission statement is to be a beacon of hope for all and we wanted to do that … even in our worship offerings.”
The church also has shown its community outreach through its work with Wesley-McCabe United Methodist Church in Longview before it closed two years ago.
“They basically gave the building to us as a legacy gift and we’ve restored it and have already been doing community ministry there,” Jackson said. “Now we’ve got a new Hispanic pastor, Rick Aguilar, who’s down there. So, we’re beginning a new ministry in South Longview.”
Jackson said the Easter sunrise service is just another way to show the church’s community outreach.
“We don’t know what kind of crowd we’re going to have but we’ve got big hearts and open arms and we’re going to hope we have a real celebration as we gather together as a community,” he said.