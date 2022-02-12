Grace Crossing United Methodist Church is going “Back to the Future” with an anniversary and retirement celebration for its founding pastor.
The celebration, set for 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1001 W. Hawkins Parkway, Longview, will include a “Back to the Future” DeLorean, food, petting zoo and other attractions.
Since the church first opened its doors in a storefront 13 years ago, membership has grown from zero to 275 under the leadership of the Rev. John Whitehurst. The Rev. Keith Tilley recently began serving alongside Whitehurst to help the church make the pastoral transition.
The Rev. Leonard Sweet, author of more than 70 books and 1,500-plus published sermons, will preach the anniversary service. He works with doctoral students at four institutions: Drew University, George Fox University, Northwind Seminary and Evangelical Seminary (Kairos).
Bishop Scott J. Jones, with the Texas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, will bless the service and serve communion. Jones is a Wesleyan scholar and author of nine books.
“We are thrilled both of these dignitaries are able to travel and be a part of our celebration,” Whitehurst said. “Bishop Jones has led me with such grace and integrity over the years. It’s an honor to have him bless this service. Keith and I both got our doctorates from Len Sweet, so we are always eager to hear his words of wisdom.”
Whitehurst said even in the midst of a pandemic, the pastoral transition has been smooth. He and Tilley have been co-pastoring since July 2020.