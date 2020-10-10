Special to the News-Journal
Jessica Sullens has been chosen by Texas Baptists as one of nine recipients of the 2020 Baptist Educators Serving Texans (B.E.S.T.) Award. Sullens, a graduate of East Texas Baptist University, has served as a Texas educator for 15 years, living out her faith daily among her students.
Sullens is a sixth-grade writing teacher at Hallsville Junior High School in Hallsville Independent School District (ISD). She has served at Hallsville for four years and has also been the seventh-grade writing and eighth-grade science teacher. Before Hallsville, Sullens taught in Marshall ISD, where she served in a myriad of roles, including fourth-grade teacher and ESL instructor.
Texas Baptists, a statewide convention of more than 5,300 churches, established the B.E.S.T. Award in 2020 to honor teachers such as Sullens who have dedicated their lives to educating students and being a witness for the Lord. Nine individuals were chosen for the award, each representing one of the nine Texas Baptist universities. The selection process was coordinated through the Office of Cooperative Program Ministry.
“Jessica Sullens is one of the thousands of public school professionals who complete their training at our nine Texas Baptists affiliated universities each year. Thanks to the generosity of churches supporting the BGCT Cooperative Program, these educators are serving as the presence of Christ in the mission fields of our Texas public schools,” Chris Liebrum, director of the Cooperative Program Ministry, said.
Sullens has a passion for education that is worldwide. In addition to her teaching position, Sullens also tutors students in China in the English language. She sees her students several times a week and enjoys her time bonding with them and their families.
“I am blessed to have grown up in a missions-minded church, and from a young age I have had the privilege of traveling domestically and abroad in mission work...For the last two years, I have worked teaching English to Chinese children and teens online. It is this experience and these trips that ... help me remember every day that I am extraordinarily privileged to work and serve in this ministry (public school),” Sullens said.
In addition to her service as an educator, Sullens is also active at Bethel Baptist Church in Jefferson, where her husband serves as interim pastor. Sullens is also a member of First Baptist Church in Hallsville. She has taught children’s Sunday School, led Vacation Bible School and served as Children’s Ministry Committeewoman. Sullens also sings in the choir.
“In the eighteen months I served as interim pastor of First Baptist Church Hallsville, I was immediately impressed with the dedication, service, and commitment to Christ by John and Jessica Sullens and their children,” Tim Watson, Texas Baptists Area Representatives director, said. “The church has teachers and administrators who continually compliment Jessica on her effectiveness in the classroom, as well as excellent rapport with her students.”
