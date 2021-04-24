When was the last time you heard a politician or leader of some sort admit they were wrong about something?
Maybe I’m not paying close enough attention but it doesn’t seem like admitting that you are wrong is an action that is held in high esteem in our society. It seems like we are more likely to double down on our opinions when confronted than we are to consider that our opinions may be wrong. However, when we look at the life of David in the Bible, we will see that his willingness to be persuaded is a quality that both serves him well and is upheld as a positive characteristic.
In at least two instances we see David changing his mind on something. In one case he is persuaded by another character, in another by God. In the first instance, David is on the run from King Saul (who, to be fair, is trying to kill him). While on the run, he seems to come to some sort of business arrangement with the shepherds of a wealthy man named Nabal (see 1 Samuel 25). When David comes to request payment from Nabal, Nabal refuses him and mocks him. David’s reaction to Nabal’s refusal and insults is to call his own men to arms and march out in order to slaughter every man in Nabal’s household (1 Sam. 25:21–22).
When Nabal’s wife, Abigail, hears about the way that Nabal treated David, she rushes to action, offers gifts to David, and appeases him. She convinces him that his intended action would bring bloodguilt upon himself. David is persuaded by her not to carry out his violent intentions and recognizes that killing everyone in Nabal’s household would have indeed brought bloodguilt upon himself. He appears grateful for having been turned from his violent intentions.
In another instance, David intends to build a temple for God (see 2 Samuel 7). He tells the prophet Nathan of his plans and the prophet responds by saying, “go for it!” After all, David is God’s chosen one, it sounds like a good idea, and God has been blessing David’s actions all along. However, while the plan for building a temple for God was clearly in David’s heart, it does not appear to have been in God’s heart. Because God’s response to David’s temple idea is to say, “Did I ask for this?” God is actually rebuking David here and telling him that though a temple may eventually be in God’s plans, it is not in God’s plans for David to build God a temple. Instead, God is going to build David a dynasty. David takes this rebuke and thanks God for his commitment to him.
David is upheld as the paragon of kingship in Israel (see, for example, 1 Kings 9:4). He is described as a “man who is after [God’s] own heart” (1 Sam. 13:14). However, his repeated foibles and failures make it difficult to see just what it is about David that makes him a man after God’s own heart. Well, one thing that is clear about David is that he is willing to take rebuke and course correction both from others and from God. In both of the instances above, David had a wrong idea. He was on the wrong track. He was corrected to get back on the right path, but it took a rebuke to get him there. Here must be part of what it means to be a man after God’s own heart: the willingness to have one’s heart realigned with God’s when it has gone astray.
This quality of David is one that I don’t see nearly enough in our society. We are human beings. We are fallible. None of us has it all fully together. None of us are perfectly correct in our views, despite what our Facebook and Twitter followers may tell us. Perhaps we need to rediscover the virtue of a willingness to recognize when we are wrong. This forgotten quality of leadership is something King David can teach us. After all, the moment we think we have it all together is the moment we stop learning, stop improving, and stop growing. Admitting the possibility that we may be wrong and someone we disagree with may be right leaves open the possibility that we may improve as individuals, as communities, and as a country.