I love putting up our Nativity scene on the mantel every year. It is a lovely wooden set that we bought at a Christmas market years ago. It is complete with Mary, Joseph, Baby Jesus, wise men and shepherds. It even has some cattle to go in the stable and a star on top. I love it. It is special.
Whenever I teach on the Gospels, I ask my students which Gospel this picture of the Nativity comes from. It is a trick question. It does not come from any Gospel. No Gospel contains the scene just described. It is a combination of the birth narratives in Luke and Matthew. Look it up. There are no shepherds in Matthew’s version of the story and there are no wise men or star in Luke’s version of the story.
I always tell my students that it is important to treat each version of the story as its own telling and not conflate them. I assume, after all, that Matthew and Luke knew what they were doing. However, there is something significant by what is communicated by these two versions of the birth of Jesus when considered together. In other words, there is something significant about that Nativity scene. One of the things that is significant is the presence of both the wise men and the shepherds.
Why is it significant that shepherds were among the first to welcome the newborn Jesus (see Luke 2:8–20 or watch the Charlie Brown Christmas, Linus will tell you all about it)? On the one hand, shepherds are associated with a symbol for leadership or royalty in Israel. David was famously a shepherd after all. On the other hand, the significance of David being a shepherd is that he was a surprising choice for king. In other words, shepherds are something like the average Joe, the working man.
It has sometimes been suggested that shepherds were particularly despised in Israel and that may have been the case later. However, it does not seem to be the way they are depicted in the Bible. They are, nevertheless, something like the picture of the lowly and humble. So, one of first groups of people to welcome the newborn Jesus are lowly and humble Jewish shepherds.
Why is it significant that wise men from the east were among the first to welcome the newborn Jesus (see Matthew 2:1–12)? Who were the wise men, anyway? Contrary to at least one popular Christmas carol, they probably were not kings. They are described in the text as magoi or magi. Two things about them are probably significant. First, they are foreign. Second, they are diviners or astrologers, those who seek the will of the gods from signs in the heavens or elsewhere.
Why is this significant? It is significant because one of the first groups of people to welcome the newborn Jesus, the King of the Jews, are foreigners, not Jews. It is significant because one of the first groups of people to welcome the newborn Jesus were seeking signs from a star. They were probably not God-fearers. They were probably, from a Jewish perspective, pagans. That means pagans who were seeking the divine amongst the stars found it in the newborn Jesus.
Like I said at the beginning, I love my Nativity scene and though that iconic scene is not contained in either of the New Testament accounts of Jesus’ birth, there is something significant in that picture. There is something significant in the fact that humble shepherds are among the first to welcome Jesus, the King of Kings and Lord of Lords. There is something significant in the fact that foreign and pagan wise men are among the first to welcome the King of the Jews, the incarnate God of Israel. Jesus is welcomed by the high and the low, by the insider and the outsider. This is fitting because Jesus came for the high and the low, for the insider and the outsider.
We give gifts at Christmas time in order to honor the gift that Jesus was to all humankind. I wonder if we might also celebrate this Christmas by honoring the fact that he was welcomed by and came for every type of person. It has been a hard and divisive year. However, this Christmas we have the opportunity to celebrate the birth of Jesus who came for Jewish shepherds and pagan wise men, for Jew and gentile, for slave and free, for men and women, for brown and white, for citizen and immigrant, for black and blue, and even, dare I say, for Democrat and Republican. After all, as Linus reminds us, Jesus came that there might be, “‘on earth peace, goodwill toward men.’ (Luke 2:14 KJV). That’s what Christmas is all about, Charlie Brown.”