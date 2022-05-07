“See ya later, Jesus. It’s time for me to get to work!”
This seems to be a common, if subconscious, description of what at least some Christians do when it’s time to do their jobs. The belief that Jesus is only peripherally interested in what are commonly regarded as socially necessary (but morally neutral) job activities such as repairing pipelines, setting schedules or writing computer code runs rampant in the church.
“Sure,” these believers grant, “Jesus cares about my workplace as a platform for evangelism and a means by which the Spirit can develop his fruit in me, but as long as my way of making a living isn’t immoral, I don’t think Jesus cares about the work itself, it’s not like we’re going to be working in heaven.”
And so goes the pull into a Christian’s bifurcated existence between the personal and the professional life.The personal life is the part of us that intentionally includes Jesus. From its soil grow attitudes that lead to the words “I’m sorry, please forgive me.” The professional life is the part of that same person that unintentionally disregards Jesus. From its soil grow attitudes that lead to the words “It’s not personal, it’s just business.”
For Christians to engage in this kind of bifurcated living is to seriously misconstrue the biblical connection between work and worship. Consequently, many of our discussions in theology class seek to spark a student’s imagination toward a biblically informed, robust understanding of human work – one that relocates work in worship.
Texts such as Psalm 148 in which fire, hail, mountains and more are called upon to praise God reveal that all creation (not just humans) are made to worship God. How so? By living in congruence with who or what God made them to be. For humans, this means engaging in cultural work. The primary instruction God gives humanity is to reflect his nature by using the resources of the earth to create families and communities that reflect his goodness. Humans are to participate with God in cultivating a civilization that reflects his love-flowing-life-giving nature (Genesis 1:26-28, 2:15, 9:17). This is their work and their worship.
When Adam and Eve rebel against God they dislocate their work from worship. It’s like when a shoulder is partially dislocated from its socket – you can use your arm, but painfully and incompletely. So our work creates civilizations with some good in them but, ultimately, we can’t get them to be what they were intended to be: we create cultures of death rather than life. Israel’s prophets indict her for just this reason. She forfeited her right to live in God’s Promised Land due to poor job performance, not only poor religious practices (e.g. Isaiah 58:1-4, 59:1-8). And when these prophets describe the future of God’s fully redeemed people it is one in which professional life is thriving. They speak of the necessity for architects and construction workers, farmers and winemakers(Amos 9:14, Ezekial 28:25-26),for law and real estate professionals (Jeremiah 32:42-44), for business persons, civic leaders, ranchers and engineers (Zechariah 8:14-17, 2:1-5, 8:1-8).
And Jesus continues this prophetic thread of indictment and affirmation of human work. He threw out tradesmen’s goods for turning the Temple into a thieves’den (Mark 11:15-17) and he celebrated Zacchaeus’ restitution and commitment to righteousness in his activities as tax collector (Luke 19:8-9). Likewise, as people turned to Jesus in repentance and obedience, they often expressed their faith through their work. Not only did Zacchaeus serve God as a just tax collector, but in all likelihood, Nicodemus served God through seeking to be a faithful religious leader (John 3, 19), the Centurion by righteous conduct in military service (Matthew 8, Luke 3:14) and Lydia by honest work in sales (Acts 16). In their professional capacities the abstract notion of loving God and others took on concrete form.
Over time orphanages, hospitals, symphonies and more came into existence as Christians actively loved and served God through work relocated into worship. All of it a foretaste of the New Jerusalem, the coming eternal city where the Lord is present with his people finally fully freed from sin to do perfectly what they were purposed to do: worship God by creating a civilization flowing with the love-flowing-life-giving goodness of God (Revelation 22:1-7). So rather than saying “See ya later” and leave Jesus at the door when it’s time to get to work, how about we say, “I’m coming” and we hop in his car with him.