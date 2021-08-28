One of the liveliest discussions in Biblical Literature class (a first-year course we teach to our students to understand the big picture of the Bible) occurs as we near the end of the semester.
As a class we’ve traced how the Bible is one unified, historical story that points to Jesus Christ and now, as we approach the concluding chapters, the question arises more pointedly than ever: What is God’s end game? Not simply for individuals, but for creation. Not just theoretically, but concretely. When the biblical authors talk about the “new heavens and new earth” (2 Peter 3:13, Revelation 21:1), and God “making all things new” (Revelation 21:5), what do they mean by “new”? It’s a great question, one that makes struggling through three semesters of Greek worth it (Hebrew was easier).
The two most common Greek words translated with the English word “new” in the New Testament are kainos and neos. Linguistically they are closely related as both convey a sense of the unfamiliar and yet there is a distinction. Neos refers to something that is new in time or origin. It is a quantitative term. In Jesus’ parable of the prodigal son, neos is the word translated “younger” for the son that leaves the homestead (Luke 15:12). Kainos, on the other hand, is a qualitative term. It communicates transformation of a substance into a distinctive and comparably better state. This is the word the New Testament authors prefer for describing what has happened through Jesus’ life, death, resurrection and ascension. It’s the word the Apostle Paul uses to describe people who give their allegiance to Jesus when he calls them “new creations” (2 Corinthians 5:17, Galatians 6:15) and is the word in the 2 Peter and Revelation quotes above. If it helps, think of neos as Drew Carey on “The Price Is Right” saying, “You’ve won a new car!” And kainos as Jesus saying, “Here’s your car back – new!” Now substitute the word “car” with “heavens and earth.” What is Jesus’ endgame? To give creation its life back – new!
God, in Jesus Christ, is giving us the heavens and earth re-done: humans are renewed and cultural life redisclosed. Through Jesus Christ we are now truly (though not yet fully) kainos creatures in the kainos heaven and earth free to fulfill the directive Adam and Eve were originally given by the Triune: To, in fellowship with the Triune, use our power and authority to develop a civilization that spreads his loving character throughout the earth (Genesis 1:26-28). Certainly, this kainos existence will bear continuity and discontinuity to our current experience of life the same way as there is continuity and discontinuity between Jesus’ incarnated and resurrected body (Luke 24:30-31, 39), and as there is between a seed and its bloom (1 Corinthians 15:35-38, 42-44, 50-54). But it will be a cultural experience. The biblical authors did not hope for a world in which there was only a spiritual existence. That was Plato. The biblical authors were creational monotheists. They were not looking forward to a time when God’s promises were fulfilled and humanity would be rescued from work, but when there would be a rescue of work; not for a time when people would be rescued from relationships with one another, but the rescue of relationships with one another; not when we would be rescued from culture, but when there would be a rescue of culture.
This re-done heaven and earth, where human failures are rectified, and human possibilities are complete is the endgame Jesus carried with him in his life on earth. It is what his kainos creatures carry forward into the nooks and crannies of God’s universe as his power of transformation is in us and with us. We live our future in our present as people who “have put on the new self, which is being renewed in knowledge after the image of its creator (Colossians 3:9-10). We are now new, we are not yet fully new and we are kindling that creational now/not yet newness wherever we are. That is what’s new.