How should Christians respond to pandemics? What can we learn from history?
Christians have dealt with plagues and pandemics since the Roman Empire. In more recent centuries the germ theory of disease and other types of medical research entered the picture. But there were ways in which medieval leaders resorted to measures like quarantines to deal with the unknown. Compared to those who lived in the past, the challenges of today have been far less costly with regard to human lives.
Various historical accounts have been written trying to assess the causes of the diseases and their effects. But it is harder to analyze individual population responses until we get to more recent centuries.
There are accounts from church fathers and others of Christians helping the sick in the plagues of the first through fifth centuries. For the early church, “love your neighbor” was a fundamental teaching of Jesus which believers followed in a variety of ways. But one would have to assume that “love your neighbor” was not perfectly followed by everyone through these centuries, especially when plagues struck.
With the spread of the bubonic plague through fleas in the 14th century, there were more specific descriptions of how Christians and society in general responded. Several Renaissance writers describe some as taking an attitude of “tomorrow we may die” so they went out to country villas to eat, drink, and hedonistically enjoy what may be the last days of their worldly lives. One can also read about some priests fleeing and refusing to give the last rites to the dying because of their fear of catching the plague and facing imminent death.
On the other hand, there were priests who carried out their vows and ministered the last rites to dying victims only to catch the plague themselves and face inevitable death. Perhaps 40% of priests died as a result of their faithfulness in carrying out their religious duties. And it was not only priests who were giving up their lives to help the sick as we can see in the lives of several women who were later given sainthood. But for the average Christian at this time the response was prayer, rites and processions, and penance. No one had any idea of what was happening, except that God may be punishing them. And with death near, one wanted to be prepared for heaven or at least purgatory.
Interestingly there are pictures of medieval healers and others wearing masks which contained salts or herbs for them to breathe through. But masks certainly would not help if hands were unwashed or fleas somehow were in your clothing. The medieval period was not an age of cleanliness. But a number of best-known non-religious practices and treatments were tried.
With the Reformation Martin Luther as a Protestant leader faced the plague issue in the 16th century. He wrote a letter to a friend based on Matthew 25:41-46 after receiving questions about how Christians should respond. Although Luther’s letter is lengthy, Jesus’ teaching of “love your neighbor” runs through it. While he advocates avoiding places that may be contaminated, he wrote that if your neighbor needs you, go to him or her. Luther felt all Christians needed to be prepared for death, but they should do nothing foolish to bring death on. For Luther “God has created medicines and provided us with intelligence to guard and take good care of the body so that we can live in good health.” In addition, he felt church attendance was important. For a Christian, death should not be feared.
In looking at some of these examples of Christian responses to the Bubonic Plague, how will you respond today to covid-19? Will fear dominate? Will your response be based on love for your neighbor? Will it be potentially sacrificial? Will it be based on the best scientific knowledge available? And how do you stay faithful to the body of believers you worship with? The times we live in are far different from past centuries, but the fundamental values of the Christian response to sickness and “pandemics” is not only taught in Scripture but modeled by those who have gone before us.