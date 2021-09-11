Why do Christians act like saints and do so much good and then at times some Christians act like bullies?
John Dickson, an Australian professor of ancient history, dug into this issue from the first century to the present in a recent book, “Bullies and Saints. An Honest Look at the Good and Evil of Christian History.” He gives historical examples of both types of Christians and tries to understand this contradictory phenomenon. But he also observes that it is not just Christians who can play the role of bully, but other religions and secular movements can so as well.
Beginning in Roman times Christians stood out for their sacrificial love, humility mercy and non-retaliation. They cared for the hurting even during times of terrible persecution. Christians lost their lives going against cultural norms that condoned acts like infanticide or when they ministered during epidemics at the loss of their own lives when others fled. And even in the Middle Ages, Christian scholars did much to keep classical and biblical learning alive while many priests served parishioners with humility and love. But saints also ministered and served during the Protestant Reformation and the centuries that followed into the 21st century.
But there were also times when Christian bullies arose, particularly beginning in the Middle Ages when political power could be wielded along with religious influence. There were periods like the Inquisition, the Crusades and the Thirty Years’ War where Christian leaders lost or ignored the spirit of the early church and used force to promote a particular Christian or political agenda. Dickson quotes Lactantius (fourth century) that “coerced religion was the opposite of true religion” and that “violence shows you have already lost.” Unfortunately, the teachings of Lactantius have not always been followed.
Obviously, secularists like to focus on the lack of Christlikeness when Christians acted as bullies. While Dickson does not go into as much depth, he also points out the lack of love and even brutality of various secular and atheist/agnostic movements. For example, more people were slaughtered by French revolutionaries promoting a “religion of reason” in the 1790s when they tried to divest France of any Christian influence than were killed in over 300 years of the Inquisition. And there are other examples of non-Christian bullies as one moves into the 19th and 20th centuries and reflect on the mass slaughter of human lives as various non-Christian political, economic and religious agendas were promoted.
But just because secularists and others may kill more opponents than various Christian movements, this does not allow Christians to ignore responsibility for their failures to act in a Christlike manner. He writes “in some ways, Christian cruelty is morally worse than atheist cruelty, precisely because it betrays Christian convictions.” Dickson’s focus is not on explaining Christian bullying by using non-Christians’ disregard for human life in promoting “bullying” in their ideologies.
The issue for Christians is to display the Christlikeness emphasized by the saints of Christian history who faithfully followed biblical truth. Christians would do well to imitate them and cease from evil, learn to do good, and seek justice as spoken by the prophet Isaiah. Or as Jesus spoke in the Sermon on the Mount: “Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who abuse you.” When Christians act like saints, even in times of persecution, hearts and lives are changed.