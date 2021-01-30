We’ve now been sick with the novel coronavirus for a year. But there’s a disease that’s been slowly eating away at our country longer than that. It’s a sickness more devastating than COVID-19. It’s the illness behind our deep distrust of our fellow citizens and neighbors.
We see the symptoms of this malady in the rejection of the reliability of fundamental institutions in our country: the CDC, the media, the criminal justice system, the election process, the Senate and the court of law, to name just a few. We are convinced that every claim about what is real and true is really just an attempt by the right or the left to take power.
This sickness is what the 13th century theologian Thomas Aquinas called the vice of “suspicion.” According to Aquinas, suspicion is a negative conclusion about a person drawn from slight indications of possible wrongdoing or evil. We always have to form some judgment about the meaning of human actions, intentions and words. And we have to do so without perfect knowledge. Is that person offering to help me out of genuine concern or is he after something in return? Did she make a mistake or was she trying to hurt me? Is my Dad calling to say that he loves me, or is he trying to butter me up to help him move some heavy furniture? Does this politician seek to serve or profit from his office?
What makes suspicion so ruinous is that it denies what a person is due. If someone helps me, I owe him gratitude. But if I think he has some ulterior motive, he won’t receive the thanks that he is due. A politician who devotes her life to serving our community deserves recognition for her efforts. But if I suspect that she holds office for her own gain, then I will despise her rather than recognize her service. Suspicion chokes out justice, which is the lifeblood of any given society because it prevents us from acknowledging the good that others do. Suspicion results in contempt for one’s neighbor.
Aquinas reminds us that truth is mediated to us through other people and institutions. We rely on others to tell us whether votes were counted correctly. We depend on the assessment of experts about the dangers of the novel coronavirus. Even the body camera footage of police officers must be interpreted by expert witnesses and judged by a jury. We have no choice but to look to others to know what really happened. For this reason, truth presupposes trust in our neighbors.
Suspicion might seem like the only appropriate response in a country that has managed to politicize a public health crisis. And suspicion seems unavoidable when black men are 2 1/2 times more likely to be killed in their lifetime than white men even though black men who are shot are twice as likely as white men to be unarmed. But there’s a problem with this posture. Suspicion undermines justice because justice requires that we trust one another to know what happened. Worse still, when we are suspicious, our hostility prevents us from recognizing good and evil when it confronts us.
And that’s because suspicion is a habit. We don’t just act suspicious, we become suspicious. We become the kind of people who cannot trust others and so can neither access truth nor recognize the good that others are due. We become incapable of the trust that is necessary to seek justice.
Instead of suspicion, we need trust and goodwill. This may sound like a platitude, but it’s not. Aquinas himself recognized that people take advantage of your trust and your goodwill. But the alternative is worse: being swept into the cycle of injustice, unable to trust others and recognize the good. And without justice, society itself becomes a series of competing power plays, where manipulation and exploitation are the norm. Suspicion clots the pathways of justice in the first place.
What I’m offering is a diagnosis, not a simple cure. The fact of the matter is that our public life is already arranged according to suspicion, not trust. We are strangers who eye each other wearily, convinced that the only way to secure justice is to withhold trust and sneer at truth. The bedrock of a society is dependence on one another for truth and justice, but suspicion makes this vulnerability unbearable, eroding the trust in those institutions necessary to access truth and justice. Our society has already been ravaged by this vicious pandemic. This is why trust seems foolish, truth looks like power and justice sounds impossible.