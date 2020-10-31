In his essay “The Pattern of Life in Thriving Communities,” biblical scholar Kavin Rowe makes the observation that one particular (and perhaps unexpected) characteristic of a healthy church is its willingness to engage in a process of disagreement and reconciliation when conflict arises.
He draws this conclusion from a careful reading of the Book of Acts, where time and again we see Spirit-led communities patiently and courageously resolving tension and conflict with one another as a practice that was considered integral to their calling as faithful disciples of Jesus (for example Acts 6, Acts 10-12, Acts 15, Acts 20).
This may seem counterintuitive at first. One might expect, for example, that Spirit-led communities would be immune to conflict altogether. But this is not the case. Instead, what we see in the Book of Acts is also evident in the letters of Paul and Peter and in the writings of James and John. Conflict is inevitable, even within the church.
It is inevitable for at least two reasons. First, congregations are made up of people with a diversity of God-given gifts, experiences and perspectives. These differences, as good and important as they are, produce misunderstandings that can often lead to conflict. Second, as James reminds us, we quarrel because each of us struggles with covetous desires that entice us to seek our own benefits above that of others. Given these two realities, we should not be surprised when conflict emerges.
Conflict is inevitable. But why was the Spirit-led early church so committed to engaging with and resolving conflict when it emerged? The short answer is God.
Through an encounter with Holy Spirit these communities experienced God’s radical act of reconciliation. That is, in the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, these communities witnessed God moving toward those who wronged, dishonored and offended him. They understood themselves to be rebels and enemies of God who were now invited to receive divine friendship and fellowship. But that is not all. They also understood themselves to be invited to participate with God in His ongoing ministry of reconciliation, His ongoing efforts to move toward those who wronged and offended him (2 Corinthians 5.16-21).
This theme of radical, enemy-loving, divine hospitality through reconciliation is central to the New Testament. According to the Apostle Paul, the most fundamental implication of all that God has revealed to us in the Scriptures and through Jesus Christ (Romans 1-11) can be summarized with the exhortation “welcome one another as Christ has welcomed you” (Romans 15.7). According to Paul and the other New Testament authors, a genuine encounter with God produces people who do not look to escape from or avoid conflict when it arises. Instead, like the one who moved toward them in their wrong-doing, they move toward those who have wronged them.
Healthy churches are made up of people who not only have received this divine welcome through Jesus Christ, but who also embrace participation in God’s ongoing ministry of reconciliation. This means that healthy churches willingly, patiently, gently and courageously engage in the process of disagreement and conflict resolution as an integral aspect of their witness to the God they worship. They recognize that conflict is an opportunity to glorify God by extending God’s grace, patience and forgiveness to others.
Over the next several weeks and months, our community will no doubt feel the tension of increasing polarization. This will likely generate new conflicts within and outside of the church. As we face these tensions and conflicts, let’s remember the way in which God has moved toward us to restore friendship and fellowship. And let’s model that to others. Let’s look at the coming weeks and months as an opportunity to glorify God by engaging in conflict resolution the way that God has with us.