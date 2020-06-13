Strong relationships — among neighbors, officials, faith leaders and with Christ — are among the reasons local protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody have been peaceful, local pastors say.
And that’s important because no matter how angry such crimes make us, violence is not the way to fight for justice or make lasting change.
“I don’t think that solves anything but I also know that people are very frustrated and angry about what happened in Minnesota a few weeks ago,” said the Rev. Jeff Borgwardt, pastor of First Lutheran Church of Longview.
Though most protests across the nation are peaceful, some have been marked by arson, assaults, vandalism and looting.
“As far as things are locally, we haven’t seen any violence in terms of the protests in Longview and I think part of that is because of the relationships we have as a community,” Borgwardt said.
Those relationships are especially important among pastors and church leaders.
“We know each other and as a result … we were able to put together the (recent) prayer vigil at the courthouse,” he said. “That’s a sign of the kind of unity and relationships that we have among the clergy here in Longview.”
The Rev. James Webb lives in Longview and is pastor of Bethesda Baptist Church in Marshall.
“The message I’m trying to convey to my congregation is that we must always stand for justice and that we must always be behind those policies that bring us together and provide equality.”
The Rev. Myra Morales agrees.
The pastor of Iglesia Nueva Vida Church in Longview, she said one of her recent services included a time of prayer against racial division and violence.
“Certainly, violence is not the answer. As Christians, we believe the answer is in the change of heart and that comes through Jesus Christ,” Morales said. “And the message that he gave us was the message of loving your neighbor as yourself. In love, we speak out against violence, we speak out against injustice, we speak out against racism.”
The Rev. LaDarian Brown, pastor at Longview’s Parkview Baptist Church, said that while he doesn’t condone the violence, he understands it. He is also an officer with the Longview Police Department.
“I understand the message of it but I don’t condone the method of it,” he said. “There are multiple ways that we can convey our discomfort with the ways things are going, but tearing up communities, especially our own communities, is not the way to go.”
Brown said he intends to keep the promise he made when he became Parkview’s pastor.
“I made a vow when I became the pastor of Parkview that we were going to be the church that was going to stand up to speak the truth,” Brown said. “We were going to be that group of people who were not going to stand by when injustice takes place and just be OK with the status quo.”
However, Brown said his congregation has shown concern about him being so vocal.
“I told them we’re the chosen ones. We didn’t choose this journey; God chose us for the journey,” he said.
Morales said, “As Christians, we’re called to love one another and that includes everyone of all skin colors.”
Webb said what started out as a justice for Floyd movement has now extended beyond that.
“I really believe that it has morphed into something that is more than just about George Floyd,” he said. “It is becoming more radical and we must make certain that the radical nature of these movements does not supersede the changes that are necessary in our society.”
Borgwardt added that care must be taken in addressing current situations.
“This is a situation we have to address as human beings,” he said. “The things that were perpetrated in Minnesota are not an acceptable act. We have to get through this together.”