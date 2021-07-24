Two Longview churches are taking the next step their pastors believe will lead to a stronger partnership in ministry and “show the world what racial unity can look like.”
The next step for the two churches — Grace City Church and Church on Purpose — is a joint worship service Sunday. Grace City Church will host the service, which will begin at 10 a.m.
Grace City Church, which meets at 1400 E. Loop 281, has a predominantly white congregation. Church On Purpose at 325 S. High St. has a predominantly black congregation.
This will be the third time the churches have had a joint worship service. The pastors have been planning the upcoming worship service for several months.
Eric Love, senior pastor and founder of Church on Purpose in December 2018, said he believes the joint service is significant because “it embodies what I believe is the heart of God and the heart of our city.”
“I believe the heart of God is for His people to no longer be strangers,” he said. “I believe God wants us to know and love each other. I also believe that to be the heart of our city — two culturally different congregations, setting aside any differences we may have, to join together in worship.
“Our goal is to start a consistent fellowship between congregations, to be a visible demonstration of God’s love, His forgiveness and His reconciliation.”
Bo Bolding, senior pastor of Grace City Church, said he “could not be more excited” about the upcoming joint service. He has pastored the church since its founding, originally Crossroads Community Church. Its name was changed to Grace City Church in 2019.
“We will be hosting our third joint service with Church on Purpose, but this time we will be establishing an official partnership,” Bolding said. “This is not a merger, but it is a partnership that is bringing a three-year journey between our two churches to an exciting new place.
“Together, we have an opportunity to break down walls and show the world what racial unity can look like. It is our hope that through this partnership we will become a model for other churches in Longview and East Texas.”
The two pastors became associated in 2018 when Church on Purpose began ministry. The church needed a temporary meeting place. Grace City Church met that need. Grace City used its facilities on Sunday morning and Church on Purpose held its services on Sunday afternoon.
That arrangement lasted about five months, until Church on Purpose moved into its current facilities on South High Street.
“Circumstances brought us together,” Bolding said, “but the choices we are making now will keep us together and help us grow together.”
Service highlights will include music, preaching and a ceremony of proclamation. The planned activities will conclude with lunch and a time of fellowship.
Music will be led by combined worship teams from both churches. Both pastors will deliver a “message of unity,” preaching from the same scriptural text.