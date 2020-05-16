When the dust settles, Longview Missionary Baptist Church will be home to a new youth facility complete with offices, classrooms and an assembly area.
Construction is underway on the East Loop church’s $1.5 million 804/806 renovation project, which includes a 7,500-square-foot youth and office building, 50-plus new parking spaces and a new entry at Hollybrook Drive.
Pastor Nathan Rogers said the project consists of both remodeling and new construction.
“We bought two buildings that were former rental units and we’re repurposing those old rental units,” he said. “And we’re also building a multipurpose building that will connect those.”
Ground was broken on the project in mid-March with construction by Cox Builders Inc., of Longview.
“We built a new parking lot and we resurfaced that entire parking lot during that time,” Rogers said. “That was kind of the first steps when we began the process.”
Longtime church member Brad Wyatt said the expansion is much needed.
“I’ve been a member since June 1980 and, frankly, we had completely outgrown our current facilities,” Wyatt said. “We were blessed that the property next door to us became available and our church chose to buy it and repurpose it into a youth and an office facility.”
Administrative pastor Tony Harp said the project is expected to be completed in September.
“We’ll have a ribbon cutting and a dedication service but we don’t know exactly when that will be,” he said.
Youth pastor JD Richardson, whose office will be located in the new building, sees the project as a plus for young people.
“The new building is separate from the main church, so it almost gives the youths a feeling of ownership, like it’s their building,” Richardson said. “There will be an assembly room and that will be nice for them and also a kitchen and classrooms.”
Wyatt said the project benefits both the church and the community.
“We knew there were youths and families in our community that needed our services and our ministry and we wanted to have the space to be able to continue to grow and meet those needs,” he said.