The year 2020 has been a doozy of a year. But for youth ministry, the 2000s have been a doozy of a millennium. Sociologists have been studying teenagers in emerging generations (the Millennials, Generation Z) and they’ve come to two significant observations: Teenagers are highly engaged when it comes to participation in their local churches or synagogues. But once they hit college or young adulthood, they stop participating in church. Some stop engaging in faith all together, joining a growing demographic of Americans known as the “nones” — those who are not religiously affiliated. This ongoing sociological development has concerned pastors and church leaders for some time.
But I don’t think the future is all doom and gloom for the church in North America. In fact, I think there is a lot to be thankful for in youth ministry. While we need to acknowledge some grim trends, there’s good news to be celebrated. What is that good news? When given the chance to study theology and engage scripture head on, teenagers discover they love it.
One of my research interests as a Christian ministries professor is youth ministry and I have been talking to youth who engage in the Passage Institute for Youth and Theology at LeTourneau. The Passage Institute offers a fellowship for rising high school juniors and seniors that is bookended on the front and back with a weeklong immersive camp experience which includes morning and evening worship, service projects and other typical camp experiences. But it also includes two to three hours of theology classes. The Fellows get to live in a 24-7 environment where they are learning theology in a multi-generation environment with college age counselors and adult ministry and theology professors.
The curriculum of Passage focuses on the significance of the Trinity, not simply in terms of the nature of the Triune relationships but that the story of those relationships: The Father loves the Son in the Holy Spirit and gives creation to the Son and to the humanity which he has created and redeemed. The story of the Trinity is then presented in the overall narrative of the Bible, which is presented as a single cohesive story of the world.
As I’ve talked with youth pastors, college counselors and fellows who graduated from the program over the last five years, I’ve come to about six significant observations that I think we can be thankful for this Thanksgiving season. There’s much good news to be celebrated:
Teenagers find theology and Scripture cool: Fellows love engaging the Bible and theology in a community that is intentionally relational, academic, and fun. They particularly appreciate having a place to debrief their complicated questions.
Teenagers grow in maturity when studying Scripture: Fellows grow in their personal maturity in relationships and as risk-takers. This personal maturity usually takes the form of overcoming shyness or timidness or fear in order to engage others in friendships or engage actively in classes, youth groups, or extracurriculars.
Teenagers are ready for leadership roles in their churches: Fellows return to their youth groups both eager and ready to take on significant leadership roles. In fact, one youth pastor I spoke to commented that when he trains his students for leadership or service opportunities, he doesn’t have to spend nearly as long with his Passage alums because they’re already primed to be ready to serve.
Teenagers want to discern how God fits into their vocations: Fellows take big steps in discerning their vocations in a variety of fields including psychology, nursing, engineering, science and ministry.
Teenagers want to keep studying theology and Scripture at college: Fellows want to continue learning about the Bible and theology at the college level at schools such as LeTourneau University.
Teenagers feel validated and noticed by the church when they engage in theology: Fellows are validated or affirmed for their theological and academic interest by their youth pastors or churches when they are nominated for the Fellowship.
That’s good news that we can take to heart as a community of faith. Theology matters and it’s not boring but enlivening, exciting, cool. We can be thankful that God has given his church an exciting and challenging book and 2000 years of tradition that make theology worth pursuing. And we don’t have to be nervous about engaging teenagers with theology. That’s more than worth being thankful for.