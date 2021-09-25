In the lead-up to the Olympics, there was a lot of press concerning Simone Biles’ quadruple flip vault. Fans were advised to “Keep their eyes on Simone,” perhaps the best female gymnast ever.
But during the Tokyo games, Biles withdrew from competition for mental health reasons. Last week she, Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Maggie Nichols testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee concerning the FBI’s failure to take action about their claims of abuse by team doctor Larry Nassar.
The press placed enormous pressure on Biles. We, the fans, turned and did likewise while the structures that were supposed to protect her and her teammates, including the U.S. Olympic Committee and the FBI, abandoned her to face the pressure alone while dealing with her sexual abuse. Sadly, these athletes are not alone.
Sociologist Chap Clark in his book, “Hurt 2.0,” described how social structures that are meant to nurture teenagers actually abandon them, forcing adolescents to fend for themselves as they handle adult pressures without assistance. Patricia Hersch, in “A Tribe Apart,” came to the same conclusion: Teenagers raise themselves apart from the intervention of parents who have no idea what they experience in or outside of school.
Our culture commodified the U.S. gymnast team even as they were abandoned. They could earn gold, but we still didn’t rescue them. Likewise, we can often be seen commodifying all our children for what they can do for us for us as we abandon them to systems that won’t support them. Is it any surprise then that they resent our educational systems, the activities that we require of them, and even the church?
Jesus does not commodify teenagers. Jesus receives them as those who are indeed heavy-laden and in need of rest (Matthew 11:25-29). Jesus receives the young in spite of the fact that culturally, they offer him very little. Jesus honors the children around him by laying his hands on them not because of what they can offer him, but merely because they are persons (Matthew 19:13-15). Jesus then protects such little ones from the forces of evil and even brings them back from death. Jesus serves and protects — especially when the young can offer him nothing in return.
Theologians describe this dynamic as one of being and action. God and humans act out of who they are. Jesus prioritizes the being of young before anything that they do in the same way the Father declared him the beloved Son before he had done any act of ministry (Matthew 3:17). Jesus offers to the young communion with God as he is while God offer communions with our children as they are. Action is important, but only after we know who we are and whose we are. Being proceeds action.
Churches may not be able to do much regarding systems like the U.S. Olympic Committee or the FBI. But we can act like the God we serve. Our actions as churches should reflect the being of the God who receives and protects the young.
Congregations are just as tempted as other structures to commodify our children as numbers, customers of religious goods or leaders who we can use to advance our agendas. But Jesus teaches us to receive students for who they are, not for what they can give us and to protect them as they are from the forces of evil. As churches act in this way, we are actually able to offer the rest that Jesus offers to those who are heavy-laden.