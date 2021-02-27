A while ago I was ordering at a fast food restaurant when a large man lunged up to the counter. He swore offensively at the poor attendant. His words were poisonous, but he wasn’t talking to the cashier. He was talking to us in line, daring us to disagree with his anger over a cheap burger. He was the textbook definition of toxic masculinity.
Such behavior is visible in many prominent Christian ministries around the United States. Nearly three years ago Bill Hybels, the lead pastor at Chicagoland megachurch Willow Creek, was accused of sexually abusing multiple women in his congregation. Last year, I planned to introduce a textbook co-authored by the late Jean Vanier (the founder of L’Arche Communities), until it was discovered that he had also sexually abused women. This past summer, former Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. was accused of a sexual affair and running a toxic work environment. In the not-too-distant past, Mark Driscoll resigned from his Seattle multisite megachurch for instituting a toxic work environment with his pastoral staff. The same happened to James MacDonald at Chicagoland megachurch Harvest Bible Chapel. In recent days the late evangelical apologist Ravi Zacharias was also credibly accused of sexual abuse and rape.
These names should make us reconsider our allegiance to power when it seems to go hand-in-hand with toxic masculinity and leadership.
Americans admire power and self-accomplishment. We worship competition and success. We are willing to do whatever it takes to succeed and win. Michael Crichton suggested that “business is war” in his novel “Rising Sun.” If he is right, all work is violent and violence objectifies human beings into things to be used.
If business is war, is church war? The Scriptures reject the separation of worship from work and character from economics and politics. Humanness in light of the Gospel is not competitive empire building but cooperative reconciling. Christians are not to be defined by competition, aggression, intimidation or sexual objectification. Instead, the apostle Paul in Ephesians describes Christians as humble, forgiving, careful in anger and sexually pure. Christians are to live in wise submission and mutual love toward one another. In short, they are to be kind.
Are our churches kind? Or is there too much pressure on pastors to be famous, productive and successful? Are they becoming competitors? Competitive church turns visitors into customers, congregants into workers and worship and service into consumables. The pressure to succeed pulls pastors apart from their congregants in terrible ways. A pastor becomes a leader who can do no wrong and the congregant’s task is to affirm the leader’s importance, often in destructive ways. Congregations don’t realize they create this dynamic, but when they do their leaders become powerful, lonely and unaccountable, setting up shock and denial when leaders turn toxic.
How can we counter toxic ministry? First, we have to realize that a ministry of controlling leadership is idolatry. A pastor is a shepherd, not a commander; a servant, not a king. The pastor is called to a form of powerlessness so dependance on God and the congregation is necessary. A pastor lives with, not away from his or her congregation, so fidelity to the Gospel is mutual and situated in loving reconciliation. Second, we need to realize that toxic leadership has no place in our economy and politics as Christians. If we tolerate a bully or abuser in the pulpit, how can we say no to an abuser in our businesses, public services, town halls, capital buildings or Washington? Our acceptance of toxic leadership in one place shapes us to accept a toxic leader anywhere else. Third, we need to reject toxic leadership in our families. Neither business, nor church, nor family should be war. “Christians are made, not born” suggested Tertullian, and most Christians are made in the practices of family life. Congregational life can water and fertilize value, but parents usually plant the seeds. Too many of our children are exposed to toxicity as normal before they ever step foot in school or church. Children need to see that faithful discipleship to the way Jesus as an adult is possible in the lives of adults around them. Finally, we can hold toxic leaders accountable; we do not practice submission to the truth by letting toxic leaders remain in pulpits, nor do we practice true reconciliation when we let the abused suffer. The integrity of the church depends on repenting from toxic leadership publicly and asking the forgiveness of the abused.