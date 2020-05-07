This year’s National Day of Prayer observance in Longview will take place at noon today in the parking lot at LifeBridge Christian Center at 2022 Alpine Road.
Sponsored by the Longview Clergy Coalition, the annual event normally is held on the grounds of the Gregg County Courthouse.
But the Rev. Lamar Jones, executive director of the coalition, said the gathering has been moved to the new location this year because of social distancing requirements brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re moving to a parking lot rather than the courthouse so everyone can pull in and be a part of the service,” Jones said.
He said the service usually brings in about 100 people.
“But when you change locations, you lose more people,” he said. “You’ll have some who come and some who won’t because people are trying to be safe, and I understand that.”
A National Day of Prayer service also will be held at 11 a.m. at the flagpole at Woodland Hills Baptist Church, 2105 E. Loop 281, in Longview.
The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.
This year’s National Day of Prayer theme is “Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth,” based on Habakkuk 2:14 and II Corinthians 4:6.
The Rev. Jay Jackson, senior pastor at First United Methodist Church in Longview, said this year’s service has a new significance.
“I think the National Day of Prayer this year takes on a different meaning because of that heightened awareness of our need for one another and for God’s guidance in our lives,” Jackson said. “We certainly should always be in prayer for our country ... but when we’re going through something like this COVID-19 situation, I believe it draws us even more deeply into a reality of our need for one another and for God’s guidance for our life’s journey.”