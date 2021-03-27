The Hispanic congregation at Pine Tree Church of Christ in Longview has a new home.
As the congregation continued to outgrow its worship spaces in the church, the decision was made to add another building to the church campus. The grand opening and building dedication for Iglesia de Cristo en Pine Tree is set for 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
James Stueart, a church elder, said the building construction was combined with other projects at the church.
“We had two or three projects that were rolled into one. So, the building itself and a pavilion behind our youth building were rolled into a note we already had,” Stueart said. “The two projects together were around $600,000. The pavilion was about $100,000, and the building was about $500,000.”
Juan Garcia, Hispanic minister, said the 3,500 square-foot facility will include an auditorium for services, a kitchen, restrooms, storage rooms and a room for mothers who need to care for their babies during services.
The room, Garcia said, is equipped where the mothers will be able to hear and see the worship service taking place in the auditorium.
“We’ve been working on this building for the past several months,” he said. “Right now, the Hispanic congregation is around 60 people.”
Garcia said the first three Hispanic families came to Pine Tree Church of Christ in January 2013.
“They were looking for a place to meet,” he said. “The elders and some of the ministers came to the conclusion that they would start a Hispanic ministry.”
Their first meeting place was a room near the church office.
“There were about three or four families, about 20 people,” Garcia said.
Fast-forward a year later.
“The first Sunday in February 2014, when I was officially hired by Pine Tree to be one of the ministers here, we started working, we started preaching, we started reaching out to families here in our community,” Garcia said. We saw the growth that was happening. We were having more families joining us, and we were having more families getting baptized and being part of the church here.”
About two years later, the congregation outgrew its space and had to move to another room.
“It came to a point where we were outgrowing that room as well,” Garcia said. “We formed a committee to see what the needs were for the church and what the future for the church was in general, not just for Hispanics.”
One of the decisions made by the committee was that a building for the Hispanic church was needed.
“We were outgrowing whatever room we were being moved to,” Garcia said. “So, we started all the planning for the new building and we did the groundbreaking.”
After the groundbreaking, he said the church secured the loan for the building.
“And that’s when the pandemic hit,” he said. “There was a big question of what was going to happen.”
Garcia remembers the elders of the church telling them to have faith that everything was going to be all right and to keep moving forward with their plans.
“And we did just that,” Garcia said. “We kept going with the construction of the new building.”
In the meantime, worship services were taking place virtually on Facebook and YouTube.
“When it was time for us to come back to the (church) building, it was just amazing that we ended up having more people when we came back from the pandemic than when we left,” Garcia said. “We noticed we were having more families joining the service. That was because they either watched the service on Facebook or YouTube and they decided to come and visit us.”
In order to effectively social distance, Garcia said services were held in the fellowship room.
On Sunday, the congregation will officially move into its new home.
“The Hispanic families are so excited about it,” Stueart said. “And the rest of our congregation is excited because it’s a good outreach to the Hispanic community.”