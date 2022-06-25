The Rev. Michael McGuire recently retired after serving more than 40 years as pastor of Abundant Life United Pentecostal Church of Gladewater.
The congregation of Abundant Life Church was blessed in 1980 when McGuire and his wife, Glenda, along with their two daughters, Shanna Kaye and Marshell Denise, moved to the small East Texas town where he had been elected to join the church as leader, pastor and shepherd at the age of 28.
A divine calling
During the mid-1960s, while a high school student in Arlington, McGuire felt a call to the ministry. As a young Christian teenager, he was pulled toward school activities he felt were in opposition with his inner spiritual desires and what he felt in church. He had typical dreams and aspirations as any teenager – and being musically inclined — with instrument and voice — he and a few school friends formed a group and played at various high school functions.
His Christian parents, Mr. and Mrs. Howard McGuire, and their five children — Mike being the oldest — were faithful saints to First Pentecostal Church in Arlington, pastored by the Rev. W.W. Combs, who would later become McGuire’s father-in-law.
Still involved in church activities, McGuire played his bass at church but still felt a struggle in his spirit about playing in the school functions. Then one night, his pastor told him he needed to make a decision where he wanted to use his talent – for God or at school. This was a major decision and turning point in young McGuire’s life.
It was under the prayers, spiritual guidance and tutelage of Combs, his pastor and mentor, that McGuire received his formal training and call to the ministry.
Combs appointed McGuire to assist in various capacities in the local assembly. McGuire and Glenda Combs were married June 14, 1969. With her musical talent joining his, they became an asset and blessing to their church and to their future ministry.
McGuire received his local license with the United Pentecostal Church in 1972, later receiving his general license and ordination license. He served as the youth director in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex; Texas District youth secretary; Texas District youth president; and served on the Texas Bible College board.
Serving Abundant Life Church
McGuire began his ministry with Abundant Life Church 42 years ago, with many accomplishments along the way.
A church building was erected at 409 Money St., with a Family Life Center added later. In 1999, Gladewater’s only Christian school, Life Christian Academy, was started and Glenda McGuire serves as the administrator.
In 2007, McGuire had a dream of putting prayer back in the home and the “Altar Builders of Texas” project was formed; an altar was placed in the home of every member of the church. Presently, over 5,000 altars have been requested, built and shipped across the country and foreign lands.
McGuire has composed, recorded and copyrighted 50 plus gospel songs at various recording studios in Nashville, Tennessee, and in Houston and Tyler.
Building and expanding the work of the Lord has always been first and foremost in McGuire’s heart. The church is now offering Endtime Ministry classes taught by the Rev. Doug Norvell, a minister of the National Endtime Ministry headquartered in Dallas. The class, which is open to the public, is at 6:30 p.m. Mondays in the Family Life Center.
McGuire was inducted into the Texas District Hall of Faith this year for his 50 years of service in the United Pentecostal Church International in Texas. He was also honored for 50 years of service in the Ministry Milestone of the United Pentecostal Church International.
Passing of the mantleThe Rev. Mark Whitehead assumed the role of senior pastor of Abundant Life United Pentecostal Church on June 17; McGuire will assume the role of Bishop.
Whitehead graduated with a degree in theology from Texas Bible College in Houston in 1989. He became a licensed minister with the United Pentecostal Church International in 1990 and served in the role of assistant pastor in Oil City, Louisiana, and in Natchez, Mississippi. In 1994, he was elected as pastor of Grace Tabernacle in Shreveport, Louisiana, and served in that position until November 2004 when he became senior pastor of First Church in Bogalusa, Louisiana. In 2009, he moved back to Natchitoches to pastor alongside his father at Fountain of Life Church.
Whitehead is married to the McGuire’s daughter, Marshell, music director at Abundant Life Church. They have three children, Madeline and husband Michael Sparks of Hohenwald, Tennessee, Brennen Whitehead of Alexandria, Louisiana, and Brinkley Whitehead, a student at Southeastern Louisiana University.
A “Passing of the Mantle” service was held Monday at the church.