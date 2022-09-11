The Rev. Alan Pollard is excited about his new role as pastor at Bethany Word of Life Tabernacle in Tyler.
Pollard was named pastor following the retirement this year of Elder Edward Sanders. An installation service is set for 2 p.m. Sept. 17 at the church.
“Elder Sanders retired on a Saturday (July 16) and I took over the next day on a Sunday,” Pollard said.
According to Pollard, Sanders founded Bethany Word of Life Tabernacle in 2002 and was the church’s only pastor. A retirement ceremony for Sanders was held July 16 at the church.
It’s an honor, Pollard said, to be chosen to serve as pastor of Bethany Word of Life Tabernacle.
“Several years ago, when God first called me into the ministry of preaching and teaching, he told me that one day in the future I would be called to serve as a pastor,” Pollard said. “I was very humbled when I received the call from District Elder Edward Sanders who told me that he was retiring and that God laid it on his heart to choose me to be his successor.”
This is Pollard’s first time being a church pastor. Before taking on his new role, he was a minister at Ebenezer Apostolic Church, his home church in Henderson.
“I was a minister there over 15 years and I’ve been in the ministry of music since I was in high school,” he said. “I played drums and the saxophone in school and in church but I think I’m more well-known for playing a bass guitar.”
After graduating from Henderson High School, Pollard attended the University of Texas at Austin, graduating in 1998 with a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering.
“My church (in Austin) was First Pentecostal Church,” he said. “I was there in Austin for five years and I served in the music ministry at that church the whole time.”
When asked if this new role would be a big change for him, Pollard said, “In terms of responsibility for a church, yes; in terms of preaching, no. I accepted the call to be an actual minister of preaching and I’ve been doing that for about 15 years.”
Bethany Word of Life Tabernacle, Pollard said, is a multicultural congregation that believes in going out of its way to make everyone feel loved and welcomed.
“For all first-time visitors, we have a saying that states, ‘today you are a visitor, but when you come back in the future you are just a part of the church family,’” he said.
Stating the church’s mission, Pollard said, “Our mission is to reach out to all of God’s people in our community to spread the Gospel and to teach the Word of God in an effort to help everyone live a better Christian life and make it to heaven.”
Pollard said being a church pastor is a huge responsibility, but he is up for the challenge.
“I want to do everything within my power to honor God’s calling over my life,” he said.
Pollard and his wife, Tanya, have been married 22 years and have four children and four grandchildren.