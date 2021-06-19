From Staff Reports
A recognition service for pastor Ray Thompson is set for 3 p.m. June 27 at Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 3063 FM 556, in Gilmer.
The service, which will include a presentation from the office of Sen. Bryan Hughes, will pay tribute to Thompson as he retires from a ministry that has spanned more than half a century.
Thompson, a 1965 graduate of Quitman High School, was ordained by Sand Springs Baptist Church of Mineola. Over the years he has served as pastor of Coldwater Baptist Church in Winnsboro and Calvary Baptist Church in Gilmer. He went on to lead Enon Missionary Baptist Church in Gilmer, where he and the members of his congregation shared in hundreds of special life moments, such as weddings, baptisms and funerals over the course of nearly five decades.
While at Enon, he met and married Maeva Poole Thompson. They have two children, Melady and James Paul, his wife Meagan, and their daughters Molly, Kara and Anna.
In addition to his work with the ministry, Thompson was employed by a number of public schools and other academic institutions before becoming a professor of education at Texas A&M University-Commerce. He directs the superintendent certification program, teaches doctoral courses and serves as a chair and mentor for doctoral students. His work is published in educational journals and books.
Thompson has served as president of the Baptist Missionary Association of Texas and as a member of the board of missions. He also has has served as president of the board of trustees at Jacksonville College, where he earned an associate’s degree.
He has a bachelor’s degree from East Texas Baptist University, a Master of Divinity degree from Baptist Missionary Association Theological Seminary, a master’s degree in education from Texas A&M University–Commerce and a doctoral degree in education from Stephen F. Austin State University.
Thompson has dedicated himself to the spiritual education and enrichment of the congregations he has served and his ministry will continue to resonate in the Gilmer area and beyond for years to come.
A reception for Thompson will follow the service.