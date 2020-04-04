Religious congregations large and small are being pummeled with a series of sudden financial hits unseen in living memory.
Measures taken to contain COVID-19, including avoiding gatherings larger than 10, are shutting down in-person worship services where the plate is passed. Also shut down are fundraisers such as Lenten fish fries. Many parishes hope to make those up at later dates.
Harder to make up will be the lost tuition and rental payments from the preschools and other revenue-producing programs operated by many churches and synagogues, and which also are shut down.
Any congregations fortunate enough to have endowment income now have less of that due to the stock market crash.
Across the denominational spectrum, religious leaders say their immediate concern is to make sure their members and neighbors are OK at a time when people aren’t interacting face to face, and when joint worship has gone virtual, if at all.
Communal gatherings are for most groups off limits for the upcoming high points on the religious calendar for Christians (Holy Week, Easter), Jews (Passover) and possibly Muslims if social distancing extends through the late-April start of Ramadan.
“There are a lot of decisions to be made, a lot of creativity, a lot of hand holding,” said United Methodist Bishop Cynthia Moore-Koikoi of the Western Pennsylvania Conference, with about 800 congregations in 23 counties.
“Just like most households live from paycheck to paycheck,” she said, many “of our churches live from Sunday morning offering to Sunday morning offering.”
One in four Protestant churches in the United States as of 2016 had seven or fewer weeks’ worth of operating reserves, according to a LifeWay Research study.
Congregations that employ weekday childcare workers, or rely on rent from independent providers, are suffering an immediate hit because there’s no tuition coming in.
“We have churches that are in deep trouble right now,” said the Rev. Sheldon Sorge, general minister of the Pittsburgh Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.), with 130 congregations in Allegheny County.
While technologies like Zoom make online meetings possible, the crisis has made hours of such meetings necessary as religious leaders manage the crisis.
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has unveiled a COVID-19 emergency fund, citing a “sharp decline in weekly offertory donations” that could lead to layoffs and other cuts at parishes and the diocese. The diocese already suspended publication of its newspaper and laid off its staff because its main distribution points — the parishes — are closed to public Masses.
“We’ve got to continue to look on God to help us through this difficult time,” Bishop David Zubik said. “But when we’re experiencing the hard knocks of the financial piece of this, we can’t look inwardly but we have to look outwardly (to help people) going through the same things.”
Some have more leeway to do that than others.
“We are continuing to keep open our parish office while practicing social distancing, and to keep a staff employed at least for the next two to three months,” said the Rev. Frank Almade, administrator of a grouping of Catholic parishes along the Monongahela River east of Pittsburgh. “We are in a position where we can continue to do that, and our employees are doing good stuff here.”
Some are on a tighter timetable.
“We’re taking things one day at a time,” said the Rev. Deb Warren of Second United Presbyterian Church in Wilkinsburg. The church has hourly staff, including at its preschool, “that we were able to continue to pay through the end of the month, but we probably won’t be able to continue doing that much longer.”
Leaders of congregations large and small say they’re trying to balance priorities of keeping the lights on while meeting the growing needs in the community and recognizing members may have lost jobs.
“The needs of the church continue, the light bill, the gas bill, the water bill,” said the Rev. Glenn Grayson of Wesley Center AME Zion Church in the Hill District. But he also needs to be “sensitive to asking people to give when they’ve also lost jobs and don’t know where their next paychecks are coming from.”
Added Jason Howard, lead pastor at Amplify Church: “I want to make sure the voice the world hears is a voice of hope and encouragement and inspiration, and not in this difficult time, ‘The church needs your money.’ “